PayPal founder Peter Thiel used his connections to amass $5 billion in his Roth IRA, reports say

PayPal founder Peter Thiel used his power and connections to turn a near-$2,000 Roth IRA balance into $5 billion. According to a new report by ProPublica, which CNBC has not independently verified, the entrepreneur attained astronomical growth by investing in "stock deals unavailable to most people" and by utilizing a self-directed IRA that's only available through specialized custodians.

And as long as he waits until 2027, when he turns 59½, to withdraw the money, he won't have to pay taxes on his windfall.

While Thiel's example is extreme, regular investors can also see tax savings from using a Roth IRA to save for retirement. "You should always invest through a Roth IRA," expert Ed Slott, a CPA and founder of Ed Slott and Company, told Grow earlier this year. "To start building your retirement account from dollar one, tax-free, is the Holy Grail."