The safest way to travel this summer can also be hundreds of dollars cheaper than the alternative

Buying travel insurance is an easy way to make sure you don't lose money if the coronavirus pandemic disrupts your travel plans. Yet travel insurance comparison site Squaremouth has seen a 90% decrease in policy purchases this summer.

Although this drop might indicate that more Americans are opting out of vacation, it could also signal that many are taking trips that require no travel insurance or less coverage, says Squaremouth representative Kasara Barto.

"With domestic trips accounting for 48% of all planned summer travel, travelers remaining in the U.S. may need little to no medical coverage from their travel insurance policy, as most health insurance can cover travelers while in the U.S.," Barto says. This may be welcome news, as the effects of the coronavirus pandemic have disrupted Americans' income and their ability to travel.

Keeping your summer vacation local, or at least domestic, is a great way to save money and, at the same time, avoid environments where you'd have a higher risk of contracting the coronavirus. That's because, experts say, the safest type of trip is also the most budget-friendly. A road trip is even cheaper than it was last year, as gas prices are a full .70 cents less per gallon than they were at this time last year, according to AAA. In all, driving instead of flying to a destination can save you hundreds of dollars.

Here are two tips for taking a budget-friendly and safety conscious vacation this summer.