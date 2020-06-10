5 of the most popular side jobs for retirees and how much they pay

Many retirees elect to continue working part-time in retirement to ensure their long-term financial stability, to start another career, or just to pull in some extra cash.

The Centers for Disease Control considers adults age 65 and older at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19, and recommends they take additional precautions. So in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, older Americans will need to balance their desire to get back to work against the health risks of leaving the house.

Fortunately, many common jobs for retirees can be done from home. The most in-demand side job for retirees in the U.S. is bookkeeper, for example, according to life insurance agency Choice Mutual, based on an analysis of how many people have searched for these job, sand that's one that can be done remotely.

Here are five of the most popular side jobs for retirees, according to Choice Mutual, and how much they pay.