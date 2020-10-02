President Trump tests positive for coronavirus: Here's how the market could react

U.S. President Donald Trump walks to Marine One as he departs for Bedminster, New Jersey, from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, October 1, 2020.

'Major events will always move markets'

"Uncertainty is a part of investing, and major events will always move markets," points out certified financial planner Carolyn McClanahan, director of financial planning for Life Planning Partners. The reason comes down to the market's perspective. "The market is a forward-looking tool," says certified financial planner Kevin Meehan, regional president for Wealth Enhancement Group. Its daily movements are less about what's happening today as it is about the bets investors are making on the short-term future, he says. So it's to be expected that news of the president's Covid-19 diagnosis has shaken up market expectations for what that future looks like. "It really brings into stark reality that we are potentially going into … a second wave," Jeff Henriksen, co-founder and CEO of Thorpe Abbotts Capital, told "Squawk Box Europe" Friday. "President Trump getting this really highlights that in a way that I think it will focus [investor] attention back on the virus and the effects it will have."

How to plan for 'the certainty of uncertainty'