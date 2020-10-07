No $600/week UI or $1,200 checks 'until 2021'? What Trump’s call to end stimulus talks could mean for Americans

After months of stalled, on-again off-again negotiations between Democrats and the White House about another stimulus package for the American people and as economic recovery during the coronavirus pandemic has slowed, President Trump announced Tuesday he's ending talks between the two sides until after the Nov. 3 elections.

"I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business," Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

The announcement means it is unlikely that Americans will get more direct help this year, such as the $600 per week in enhanced unemployment benefits or individual payments of up to $1,200. "Even if Congress moved quickly after the election," says Aaron Klein, a fellow at the Brookings Institution, "money wouldn't get into people's hands probably until 2021."

After an uproar and a stock market slide, Trump said in a subsequent tweet that he would approve a series of smaller bills, including one for $1,200 stimulus checks and another for additional Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funding for small businesses. The House appears to be looking into passing a series of smaller bills on mutually agreed upon terms.