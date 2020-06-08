Skip Navigation
logo
logo
Saving
Investing
Earning
Spending
Borrowing
acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc
Visit Acorns
Saving

The pandemic could be a financial 'knock-out blow,' expert warns: Here's how to protect your future

Ben Jay@FakeBenJay
Twenty/20

The coronavirus pandemic and recession have, thus far, cost millions of Americans their jobs and reduced incomes for millions more. A majority of workers, 58%, have experienced some kind of disruption to their work status: That means they've been laid off, furloughed, had their hours or pay cut, or been forced into an early retirement, according to a new study from the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies.

As a result, 23% of workers who are employed or recently unemployed have less confidence in their ability to retire comfortably than they did before the pandemic.

"The pandemic's economic fallout should not be underestimated," says Catherine Collinson, president and CEO of the Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies. "For some workers, the current recession may be a major setback and for others it could be a knockout blow."

Whether your job has been affected or if you're simply concerned about your future finances, here's what you can do to protect your future.

Don't drain your 401(k) if you can help it

Transamerica's survey found that 33% of millennial workers have taken funds from their retirement accounts or plan to, compared to 15% of Gen Xers and 10% of Baby Boomers. Those numbers bear a more than striking resemblance to the findings of FINRA's 2018 National Financial Capability Study, which also found a similar generational divide.

Financial experts recommend dipping into retirement savings only as a measure of last resort, and that still holds true. Withdrawals frequently come with a 10% tax penalty, and if you take a loan from an account, you effectively have to pay yourself back, with interest, depriving your future self of the benefits of compound growth.

Many plans include an exception to the 10% rule for hardship-related withdrawals for expenses like medical bills and emergency rent or mortgage payments. The CARES Act temporarily waives that rule for "coronavirus-related distribution" for withdrawals up to $100,000.

Some 401(k) providers are also offering more favorable rates than usual on retirement loans right now, according to Gerri Walsh, president of FINRA's Investor Education Foundation. So "talk to your 401(k) provider," she says. "Your employer should be able to point you to that information and find out the origination fee on the loan and then the interest rate that they would charge, and then compare it using any of the many calculators that are available online with consumer lending terms."

That doesn't mean that a withdrawal or loan is necessarily a good option, since you're still removing money from your account and costing yourself gains from compound interest in the long run.

"Our big message from what's borne out of the research is to encourage people, do your homework, explore all opportunities, explore all alternatives, before making the decision to dip into retirement savings," she says.

Continue to contribute to retirement, if you can

The most effective plan, if you can do so while still covering your day-to-day expenses, is to maintain your usual investment strategy, according to Walsh. Withdrawing funds too early locks in losses and halting contributions robs you of future interest.

"Markets go up and markets go down. Markets have been particularly volatile during 2020, so far," she says. "The best thing that you can do is contribute to your retirement accounts if you're able to, and especially if you get a company match, because that can enhance your savings in a huge way."

VIDEO2:0902:09
What is a 401(k) match and how can you take advantage of it?
Saving

Video by Ian Wolsten

Whatever plan you do follow, Walsh urges you to shop around and make sure you're borrowing or withdrawing in a way that will have the least destructive impact on your future finances. That includes contributing to your 401(k) if you still can, and "being very mindful about the impacts" of anything else.

"If your choice is getting the expense that's unavoidable on a credit card versus taking money out of your 401(k), I can't tell you what to do other than [consider] which is ultimately going to be more expensive for you," she says.

Maintain an emergency fund

"Our research has found over the years that most people do not have adequate emergency savings," says Collinson. "In the absence of emergency savings to get us through these types of financial shocks, we have a limited number of options."

The survey found that the median worker only has $5,000 saved for an emergency, and the typical millennial only has $3,000 set aside.

While it might be difficult to pad or start a rainy day fund if you're already out of a job or have reduced hours, it does underscore the importance of planning during the times when you do have some income to set aside. If you're worried that your job or income may be in danger right now, start planning as soon as possible.

"High-interest rate credit card debt is an extremely difficult hole to dig oneself out of," she says. "The bank of family and friends may offer some support, but sometimes those have terms and conditions that are even more onerous than financial institutions."

The 2019 Transamerica survey found that only 24% of workers had a written retirement strategy. If you make a budget and plan out goals, though, Collinson says, that can help you take better care of yourself in the short term and in the future. 

More from Grow:

acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc

Join Acorns

Start investing your spare change into your future and then grow with us from there. Join now for just $1 per month

GET STARTED

About Us

Learn about the Acorns + CNBC partnership and the financial experts helping you grow your knowledge.

Learn More

Follow Us

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. The contents presented herein are provided for general investment education and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any specific securities or engage in any particular investment strategy. Acorns is not engaged in rendering any tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for this type of advice.

Any references to past performance, regarding financial markets or otherwise, do not indicate or guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements, including without limitations investment outcomes and projections, are hypothetical and educational in nature. The results of any hypothetical projections can and may differ from actual investment results had the strategies been deployed in actual securities accounts. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Advisory services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC (“Acorns Advisers”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Brokerage and custody services are provided to clients of Acorns Advisers by Acorns Securities, LLC (“Acorns Securities”), a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (“SIPC”). Acorns Pay, LLC (“Acorns Pay”) manages Acorns’s demand deposit and other banking products in partnership with Lincoln Savings Bank, a bank chartered under the laws of Iowa and member FDIC. Acorns Advisers, Acorns Securities, and Acorns Pay are subsidiaries of Acorns Grow Incorporated (collectively “Acorns”). “Acorns,” the Acorns logo and “Invest the Change” are registered trademarks of Acorns Grow Incorporated. Copyright © 2019 Acorns and/or its affiliates.

NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns Grow Incorporated.

© 2020 Acorns

Privacy PolicyTermsAd ChoicesContactSite Map