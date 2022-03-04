Skipping an inspection to buy a home can be 'insane,' real estate agent says, but this hack can help, if you pull it off

Common real estate wisdom says it's smart to get a inspection of a property before you buy it. Waiving a home inspection is unadvisable for most homebuyers. But more buyers are taking the risk. More than 21% of accepted bids in 2021 removed the home inspection clause, according to forthcoming data from real estate website Redfin. In 2019, it was just 13%. Blame the fiercely competitive homebuying market: An overwhelming lack of supply and persistently high demand throughout the pandemic has pushed prices to record highs. "Removing the inspection contingency in a normal market is just insane," says Marshall Malone, a real estate agent in the greater Birmingham area in Alabama. "You're asking to buy a house without knowing what you're buying." If you do feel pressure to take that risk in this competitive market, Malone and other agents have a hack that can mitigate some of the uncertainty of skipping the inspection, particularly if you're planning to do renovations right away: Take a contractor or home inspector with you when you first tour the house with your agent. Malone calls it a "pre-buy inspection," but cautions it isn't easy to pull off.

Why more buyers are dropping the inspection continency

One of the biggest drivers of fierce competition in the homebuying market right now is the historically low number of houses on the market. There were about 833,000 homes on the market in the U.S. in January, according to Zillow's most recent monthly market report. Two years ago, just before the pandemic started, that number was almost double that at 1.5 million.

The uptick in homebuyers during the pandemic, many of them older millennials, helped increase the price average of the average home 30% since January 2020, according to Zillow. The demand is driving more and more people to make offers that are above list price and with as few contingencies as possible.

A 'pre-buy inspection' can help hedge your bets

Here's how Malone's "pre-buy inspection" hack worked with a recent client: He and the client hired a home inspector for $350, and when Malone first showed his client the house, the inspector came with them and gave them a rundown of how stuff looked. It "enabled us to know what we were buying, which allowed us to take off the inspection contingency," Malone says, while "still hedging our bets."

Video by Richard Washington Malone and his client hired someone who inspects homes for a living, but a general contractor could get you the same result, he says. In a crowded bidding war, a strategy like that could be what takes your offer to the final round. "I know of a house in my neighborhood that had seven offers. Four of them removed the inspection contingency. That's unheard of," Malone says. So now, he's giving some of his more eager clients some new advice. "What I say is, 'Never skip the inspection. But if you really want to buy this house, then you have to skip it.'"

A pre-buy inspection can be great but 'hard to put together'