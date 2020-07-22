Refinancing my mortgage would save me $14,000 in interest, I was told: Here's why I didn't do it

As the last few months have seen interest rates drop, you may be wondering if now is a good time to consider refinancing your mortgage. If the prevailing rates are at least 0.75% lower than your current rate, it's something that's certainly worth looking into. But as you do your research, you'll need to factor in the costs and affordability of refinancing and what the break-even point is — because sometimes, getting that lower rate can actually be more expensive than sticking with what you have. Back in October of 2019, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the third time that year. My husband and I were only 15 months into our 30-year mortgage, which had a 4.75% interest rate. We were curious if the rate cut would benefit us, so we contacted a couple of lenders. We qualified for a 3.65% interest rate on a 30-year mortgage. The switch would save us about $2,000 a year on interest, so we decided to refinance our mortgage at that time. We thought that would be the end of it. But when the pandemic hit the United States, rates dropped even further, so in June, we decided to look into refinancing again. I was surprised at what I found.

Why we didn't refinance, even though rates were low

I started by contacting a major online lender advertising low rates and filled out an application. They came back with a 2.8% rate on a 20-year mortgage. This would increase our monthly payments by about $125 but decrease the total interest paid by about $14,000. One downside to the offer is that it required points, which is a fee you pay to secure a lower interest rate. To get a 2.8% interest rate, we would have to pay $4,000. We couldn't find an interest rate lower than our current one without paying that fee.

Video by Stephen Parkhurst My husband and I didn't want to use our savings to pay for points, so the lender offered to roll that amount into the mortgage, along with the other closing costs. The points and closing costs would increase the total mortgage balance by about $7,500. After our financial planner ran the numbers, he told us that it would take eight years to break even on just the points and closing costs. Since my husband and I only plan on staying in this house for another 10 years or so, it didn't make sense to go through the hassle of refinancing. I was disappointed, but we did still have a low interest rate.

Remember to explore the details of a refinancing offer

When you receive a refinancing offer, it's tempting to zero in on the interest rate and monthly payment. But it pays to look closer. Some mortgage companies will make it difficult to see if there are points included. When I initially spoke to the loan officer in June, she didn't mention points at all. It was only when she sent over the loan documents that I saw how much we would have to pay. I contacted another online lender with low rates, but that lender also required points. Even though they were able to knock $500 off the closing costs, the trade-offs still weren't worth it to us.