Skip Navigation
logo
logo
Saving
Investing
Earning
Spending
Borrowing
acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc
Visit Acorns
Earning

10 surprising remote jobs hiring now: Some can pay over $80,000 a year

Job board site FlexJobs is keeping track of the surprising jobs being done remotely as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, like home stylist and librarian.

Gili Malinsky@Malinskid
Twenty/20

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way people work around the world, with social distancing measures forcing many companies whose employees typically worked in an office to go completely remote.

As much as 42% of the U.S. workforce is now working from home, according to Stanford University, and organizations like future of work consulting firm Global Workplace Analytics believe remote work isn't going anywhere even after the pandemic is over.

"Our best estimate is that we will see 25%-30% of the workforce working at home on a multiple-days-a-week basis by the end of 2021," the organization said in a blog post.

Job board FlexJobs, which features work-from-home and other flexible opportunities, has been keeping tabs on which unexpected jobs are now being offered as remote options. Here are 10 of the most surprising job and gig listings on the site right now.

Librarian

Librarians typically help those visiting the library to find whatever resources they're looking for, including books, magazines, and more. This position, specifically, focuses on virtual reference library services and related tutoring.

Requirements: Master's degree 
Salary: $16 per hour

Photo stylist

Photo stylists build photo sets to create the tone of a photo, including planning the lighting and props for a photo shoot. According to the listing, "the candidate is responsible for designing beautiful spaces and generating lifestyle images."

Requirements: At least one year of experience
Salary: Unspecified, but photo stylists earn an average of $19 per hour, according to ZipRecruiter

Instagram specialist

The Instagram specialist will create content for use in Instagram ads, posts, and stories, and keep tabs on data and metrics to see what content is most successful. Though it's unclear what kind of company this position would serve, it is listed under the "nonprofit and philanthropy" category.

Requirements: Experience using Instagram
Salary: $19-$21 per hour

VIDEO3:5803:58
Hack your next job interview to improve your odds of being hired
Earning

Video by Courtney Stith

Mixology and bartending instructor

The person hired for this position would teach bartending and mixology classes online.

Requirements: Three to five years of bartending and mixology experience
Salary: Unspecified, but bartending instructors make an average of $21 per hour, according to ZipRecruiter

School social worker

Social workers identify people and communities in need and help them address their everyday problems. The school social worker will identify at-risk students, implement programs for students and families, and facilitate access to resources.

Requirements: A master's degree, must be licensed by the state of Georgia, and must be a Licensed Master Social Worker
Salary: Unspecified, but nationally, social workers earn a median of $50,470 per year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) 

Home stylist

The home stylist in this position would work online, helping clients design, decorate, and furnish their homes.

Requirements: Experience in interior design
Salary: Unspecified, but interior designers make a median salary of $56,040 per year, according to BLS

VIDEO3:4103:41
5 tips for working from home
Earning

Video by Jason Armesto

Spaceship physics developer

Physics engine developers simulate various physical phenomena, like crashes and collisions, of given vehicles. This candidate would focus on coding and programming using gaming technology.

Requirements: Experience in physics engine development
Salary: Unspecified, but physics engineers make a median salary of $78,491 per year, according to Salary.com

Music licensing manager

Music licensing managers ensure that those who own the copyright to given music are compensated when that music is used (in TV commercials, for example). According to the listing, this candidate would "handle all facets of contract administration and music licensing with music publishers and performance rights organizations."

Requirements: Five years of experience and a bachelor's degree
Salary: Unspecified, but the median salary for a licensing manager is $82,188 per year, according to Salary.com

CWMD physicist

Physicists study the way energy and matter interact. The Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD) physicist will work on projects to do with radiation and nuclear design. These types of jobs are sometimes offered by the government by branches like the Department of Homeland Security.

Requirements: Bachelor's degree
Salary: Unspecified, but physicists make a median of $122,220 per year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS)

Teleradiologist

Teleradiologists send images like X-rays from one location to another for interpretation by radiologists and physicians. This person would provide both IT and clinical assistance.

Requirements: Certification in radiology and completion of a U.S. residency program
Salary: Unspecified, but teleradiologists can make an average salary of $136,729 per year, according to ZipRecruiter

The diversity of these roles underlines that, just because many different kinds of jobs haven't typically been done remotely, that doesn't mean they can't adapt and become flexible to respond to these times.

If you're looking for work and see a job you're interested in but aren't sure it can be offered remotely, reach out to the company and see if it can, or ask your prospective employer during the interview process.

More from Grow:

acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc

Join Acorns

Start investing your spare change into your future and then grow with us from there. Join now for just $1 per month

GET STARTED

About Us

Learn about the Acorns + CNBC partnership and the financial experts helping you grow your knowledge.

Learn More

Follow Us

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. The contents presented herein are provided for general investment education and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any specific securities or engage in any particular investment strategy. Acorns is not engaged in rendering any tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for this type of advice.

Any references to past performance, regarding financial markets or otherwise, do not indicate or guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements, including without limitations investment outcomes and projections, are hypothetical and educational in nature. The results of any hypothetical projections can and may differ from actual investment results had the strategies been deployed in actual securities accounts. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Advisory services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC (“Acorns Advisers”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Brokerage and custody services are provided to clients of Acorns Advisers by Acorns Securities, LLC (“Acorns Securities”), a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (“SIPC”). Acorns Pay, LLC (“Acorns Pay”) manages Acorns’s demand deposit and other banking products in partnership with Lincoln Savings Bank, a bank chartered under the laws of Iowa and member FDIC. Acorns Advisers, Acorns Securities, and Acorns Pay are subsidiaries of Acorns Grow Incorporated (collectively “Acorns”). “Acorns,” the Acorns logo and “Invest the Change” are registered trademarks of Acorns Grow Incorporated. Copyright © 2019 Acorns and/or its affiliates.

NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns Grow Incorporated.

© 2020 Acorns

Privacy PolicyTermsAd ChoicesContactSite Map