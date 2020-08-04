10 surprising remote jobs hiring now: Some can pay over $80,000 a year

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way people work around the world, with social distancing measures forcing many companies whose employees typically worked in an office to go completely remote.
As much as 42% of the U.S. workforce is now working from home, according to Stanford University, and organizations like future of work consulting firm Global Workplace Analytics believe remote work isn't going anywhere even after the pandemic is over.
"Our best estimate is that we will see 25%-30% of the workforce working at home on a multiple-days-a-week basis by the end of 2021," the organization said in a blog post.
Job board FlexJobs, which features work-from-home and other flexible opportunities, has been keeping tabs on which unexpected jobs are now being offered as remote options. Here are 10 of the most surprising job and gig listings on the site right now.
Librarians typically help those visiting the library to find whatever resources they're looking for, including books, magazines, and more. This position, specifically, focuses on virtual reference library services and related tutoring.
Requirements: Master's degree
Salary: $16 per hour
Photo stylists build photo sets to create the tone of a photo, including planning the lighting and props for a photo shoot. According to the listing, "the candidate is responsible for designing beautiful spaces and generating lifestyle images."
Requirements: At least one year of experience
Salary: Unspecified, but photo stylists earn an average of $19 per hour, according to ZipRecruiter
The Instagram specialist will create content for use in Instagram ads, posts, and stories, and keep tabs on data and metrics to see what content is most successful. Though it's unclear what kind of company this position would serve, it is listed under the "nonprofit and philanthropy" category.
Requirements: Experience using Instagram
Salary: $19-$21 per hour
Video by Courtney Stith
The person hired for this position would teach bartending and mixology classes online.
Requirements: Three to five years of bartending and mixology experience
Salary: Unspecified, but bartending instructors make an average of $21 per hour, according to ZipRecruiter
Social workers identify people and communities in need and help them address their everyday problems. The school social worker will identify at-risk students, implement programs for students and families, and facilitate access to resources.
Requirements: A master's degree, must be licensed by the state of Georgia, and must be a Licensed Master Social Worker
Salary: Unspecified, but nationally, social workers earn a median of $50,470 per year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS)
The home stylist in this position would work online, helping clients design, decorate, and furnish their homes.
Requirements: Experience in interior design
Salary: Unspecified, but interior designers make a median salary of $56,040 per year, according to BLS
Video by Jason Armesto
Physics engine developers simulate various physical phenomena, like crashes and collisions, of given vehicles. This candidate would focus on coding and programming using gaming technology.
Requirements: Experience in physics engine development
Salary: Unspecified, but physics engineers make a median salary of $78,491 per year, according to Salary.com
Music licensing managers ensure that those who own the copyright to given music are compensated when that music is used (in TV commercials, for example). According to the listing, this candidate would "handle all facets of contract administration and music licensing with music publishers and performance rights organizations."
Requirements: Five years of experience and a bachelor's degree
Salary: Unspecified, but the median salary for a licensing manager is $82,188 per year, according to Salary.com
Physicists study the way energy and matter interact. The Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD) physicist will work on projects to do with radiation and nuclear design. These types of jobs are sometimes offered by the government by branches like the Department of Homeland Security.
Requirements: Bachelor's degree
Salary: Unspecified, but physicists make a median of $122,220 per year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS)
Teleradiologists send images like X-rays from one location to another for interpretation by radiologists and physicians. This person would provide both IT and clinical assistance.
Requirements: Certification in radiology and completion of a U.S. residency program
Salary: Unspecified, but teleradiologists can make an average salary of $136,729 per year, according to ZipRecruiter
The diversity of these roles underlines that, just because many different kinds of jobs haven't typically been done remotely, that doesn't mean they can't adapt and become flexible to respond to these times.
If you're looking for work and see a job you're interested in but aren't sure it can be offered remotely, reach out to the company and see if it can, or ask your prospective employer during the interview process.
