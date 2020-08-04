10 surprising remote jobs hiring now: Some can pay over $80,000 a year

Librarian

Librarians typically help those visiting the library to find whatever resources they're looking for, including books, magazines, and more. This position, specifically, focuses on virtual reference library services and related tutoring. Requirements: Master's degree

Salary: $16 per hour

Photo stylist

Photo stylists build photo sets to create the tone of a photo, including planning the lighting and props for a photo shoot. According to the listing, "the candidate is responsible for designing beautiful spaces and generating lifestyle images." Requirements: At least one year of experience

Salary: Unspecified, but photo stylists earn an average of $19 per hour, according to ZipRecruiter

Instagram specialist

The Instagram specialist will create content for use in Instagram ads, posts, and stories, and keep tabs on data and metrics to see what content is most successful. Though it's unclear what kind of company this position would serve, it is listed under the "nonprofit and philanthropy" category. Requirements: Experience using Instagram

Salary: $19-$21 per hour

Mixology and bartending instructor

The person hired for this position would teach bartending and mixology classes online. Requirements: Three to five years of bartending and mixology experience

Salary: Unspecified, but bartending instructors make an average of $21 per hour, according to ZipRecruiter

School social worker

Social workers identify people and communities in need and help them address their everyday problems. The school social worker will identify at-risk students, implement programs for students and families, and facilitate access to resources. Requirements: A master's degree, must be licensed by the state of Georgia, and must be a Licensed Master Social Worker

Salary: Unspecified, but nationally, social workers earn a median of $50,470 per year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS)

Home stylist

The home stylist in this position would work online, helping clients design, decorate, and furnish their homes. Requirements: Experience in interior design

Salary: Unspecified, but interior designers make a median salary of $56,040 per year, according to BLS

Spaceship physics developer

Physics engine developers simulate various physical phenomena, like crashes and collisions, of given vehicles. This candidate would focus on coding and programming using gaming technology. Requirements: Experience in physics engine development

Salary: Unspecified, but physics engineers make a median salary of $78,491 per year, according to Salary.com

Music licensing manager

Music licensing managers ensure that those who own the copyright to given music are compensated when that music is used (in TV commercials, for example). According to the listing, this candidate would "handle all facets of contract administration and music licensing with music publishers and performance rights organizations." Requirements: Five years of experience and a bachelor's degree

Salary: Unspecified, but the median salary for a licensing manager is $82,188 per year, according to Salary.com

CWMD physicist

Physicists study the way energy and matter interact. The Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD) physicist will work on projects to do with radiation and nuclear design. These types of jobs are sometimes offered by the government by branches like the Department of Homeland Security. Requirements: Bachelor's degree

Salary: Unspecified, but physicists make a median of $122,220 per year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS)

Teleradiologist