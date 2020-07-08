Skip Navigation
4 remote work skills employers are looking for on your resume, from a career expert

If you're looking for work during the coronavirus pandemic, make sure to include skills like time management and experience with tech on your resume.

Gili Malinsky@Malinskid
Twenty/20

With as many as 4.8 million jobs added in June 2020, the U.S. economy appears to be recovering from the months-long recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

As local economies reopen, many newly unemployed people will be sprucing up their resumes and beginning their job search. With the pandemic still raging, however, it's unclear when employers will start asking employees to file back into the physical work space, and it's likely many of those who get hired now will still be required to work remotely for some time.

"We have seen … just in talking to some employers," says Brie Weiler Reynolds, career development manager and coach at FlexJobs, "they are looking at [remote work] as more of a long-term solution."

That being the case, if you're looking for a job and refurbishing your resume, make sure to highlight relevant skills employers are looking for. Here are four remote work skills in particular that Reynolds recommends including on your resume.

Communication

"If you have great communication skills," says Reynolds, "written and verbal, both are really important in a remote environment."

When employers and employees aren't working in the same office, it can be harder to keep tabs on everyone's progress with their work. Being vocal and comfortable communicating with your boss regularly via phone, Slack, email, and by way of other tools, is a huge asset. It makes your boss's job easier as they'll know exactly what you're up to.

Add a line or a few words stressing your ease with communication in the summary portion of your resume or under your previous work experience.

[Employers] are looking at [remote work] as more of a long-term solution.
Brie Weiler Reynolds
FlexJobs

Time management

If you're organized and know how to stick to a schedule, make sure to mention it on your resume. With people working so far apart, your boss will want to know they can rely on you to work efficiently and keep deadlines even when they can't see you doing it themselves.

Add a line in your summary or under previous work experience saying you can keep yourself on task regardless of circumstance.

Comfort with tech

"The big one," says Reynolds, is "comfort with technology."

Phones, computers, iPads, the Microsoft suite: Any kind of know-how with tech "that allows you to communicate and collaborate while you're working apart from people," says Reynolds, is worth mentioning on your resume.

Reynolds recommends including a technology section that lists all of the different tech tools, programs, and software you have experience with on your resume below your work experience and above your education. If any are relevant to work with your prospective employer, they'll know onboarding will be swift, since you should be able to begin without a problem and pick up similar tech more easily.

If you have great communication skills, written and verbal, both are really important in a remote environment.
Brie Weiler Reynolds
FlexJobs

Previous remote work experience

Finally, if any of your previous jobs were done remotely, mention it.

"Even occasional remote work," says Reynolds, such as "working from home every now and then when your kids were sick, or to finish up a project at night or on the weekends. Anything like that counts as previous remote work experience [and can] and should be displayed on your resume."

Think back to any instance in which you've had to be relied on to work from home, and add it into your previous work experience. This will show your prospective employer that you have some familiarity with remote work and won't have to get used to the challenges it poses.

Consider also mentioning your home setup

One final piece to consider when touching up your resume: "I think adding information about your home office setup and technology can be really helpful on a resume," says Reynolds. Depending on the job, some may require you to have certain setups at home, like multiple computer monitors. Featuring those tools on your resume can be a good way to let employers know there's not much they'd need to provide for you to be able to dive right in.

"Simple language like 'fully equipped home office with laptop, webcam, dual monitors, and wired internet,'" says Reynolds, "can go a long way to ensuring an employer that you're serious about working from home."

