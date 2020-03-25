Here's how you may be protected if you can't pay next month's rent

More than a third of American households rent their homes, and for many tenants, rent will be due on April 1. That could pose a problem for people who have lost jobs or otherwise seen their income disrupted during the coronavirus outbreak. Many local and state governments are stepping in to pass temporary measures that protect renters. And some landlords are stepping up, too. Here's what renters need to know about their options.

Many jurisdictions have suspended evictions

As of Wednesday, 21 states and Washington, D.C., have issued eviction freezes, and another six have closed courts or halted eviction hearings. Essentially, that means that many landlords cannot take action to remove renters who are unable to pay, at least not right now.

The situation varies by state. For example, Maine is still allowing landlords to issue eviction notices but has closed its courts for all hearings — including evictions — until May 1. In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo issued a 90-day moratorium on residential and commercial evictions statewide. So "you will not be taken to court if you are unable to pay the money, at least until the housing courts reopen, which won't happen for at least 90 days," says Cea Weaver, campaign coordinator for Housing Justice for All, a New York-based advocacy group. "If you cannot pay the rent on April 1, you are not alone," she says. "And you can not pay the rent knowing that you will be free from consequences in the short term."

Several large cities have also paused evictions within their limits, regardless of any statewide freeze. For example, last week, Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued a 60-day moratorium on residential evictions. Mortgage relief may also help some renters avoid eviction where there's no state or city edict in effect. On Monday, the Federal Housing Finance Agency — which oversees Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae — announced that landlords who owned multifamily properties would be eligible for mortgage forbearance, on the condition that they suspend evictions for their tenants who are unable to pay due to the coronavirus. So if your landlord has a mortgage through Fannie Mae or a Freddie Mac, and they're suspending their payments because of the coronavirus, they can't evict you.

Ask your landlord for help

"From the tenant perspective, they should be talking with their landlord if possible," says Corianne Scally, principal research associate at the Urban Institute's Metropolitan Housing and Communities Policy Center. Landlords may be willing to offer help in the form of reducing, delaying, or waiving payment. Over the past week, many people have taken to social media to share stories of getting a sympathetic response.

Nina Job, a hairdresser from Queens, New York, tells Grow she's been working with her landlord to defer and possibly reduce her rent payments for the time being, since New York and three neighboring states shut down all salons, tattoo, massage, and piercing parlors indefinitely due to the outbreak. "I know my landlady would absolutely work with me," Job says. "She's probably gonna cut [rent] in half. … She knows now, at this point, we're all out of work." Some landlords of larger properties have also announced measures that will allow tenants to defer part of their rent.

You still owe rent, at least for now