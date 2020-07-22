Costco, Walmart, and other major retailers requiring shoppers to wear a face mask

Last week, Walmart, the largest retailer in the United States, added itself to the growing list of stores that require shoppers to wear face masks. Movie theater chains Regal and AMC are both requiring viewers to wear masks, as are amusement parks like Disney World and Six Flags and airlines such as JetBlue. Walmart's announcement coincided with the Centers for Disease Control's own statement about how crucial it is for Americans to take this precaution. "If we can get everybody to wear a mask right now, I really do think in the next four, six, eight weeks ... we can get this epidemic under control," Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Robert Redfield said in a Journal of the American Medical Association interview. Here is a running list of major retailers that are requiring shoppers to wear a mask.

Aldi

Starting July 27, all Aldi shoppers must wear a face mask before entering the store, according to the company website. Those who cannot are encouraged to take advantage of curbside pickup and delivery options.

Best Buy

All adults must wear a mask but "small children and those unable to wear one for health reasons" might be permitted to enter without one, according to the Best Buy website. If you do not have a mask, the store will provide a face covering for you.

BJ's Wholesale Club

All shoppers are required to wear face masks, according to BJ's website. Children under age 2 are exempt.

Costco

Costco is requiring all shoppers to wear face masks, according to the company website. Children under age 2 and those who cannot wear a mask due to medication conditions are exempt.

CVS

CVS is requiring all shoppers to use face coverings to enter the store, according to a statement by the store's chief operating officer. "To be clear, we're not asking our store employees to play the role of enforcer," the statement said. "What we are asking is that customers help protect themselves and those around them by listening to the experts and heeding the call to wear a face covering."

Home Depot

All shoppers must wear a face mask, according to the company website.

Kohl's

Kohl's is requiring all shoppers to wear masks unless they have a medical condition, according to the company website.

Kroger

Kroger is requiring all shoppers to wear masks, according to its statement. "Small children" are exempt. If you have a medical condition that keeps you from wearing a mask, the store urges that you "consider an alternative option like a face shield or facial covering." "If they're unable to wear a mask or an alternative design, we request that they use our e-commerce services like pickup or delivery," the customer mask policy statement says.

Lowe's

All shoppers at Lowe's must wear a face mask, according to the company website. Free masks will be provided at the customer service desk of each store while supplies last.

Sam's Club

Like Walmart, Sam's Club is requiring shoppers to wear a mask, according to the store's website. Employees will be stationed outside the store to remind members to wear masks. Complimentary masks will be available to members, along with masks for purchase.

Target

Starting August 1, Target will require all shoppers to wear masks, according to the company website. Small children and those with medical conditions are exempt. All stores will have disposable masks at the entrance for shoppers who do not have one.

Walmart

Walmart requires shoppers to wears masks inside all of its stores. The move is "to help bring consistency across stores and clubs," according to the company website. To increase awareness and help with enforcement, all stores will have "health ambassadors" wearing black polo shirts stationed at the front entrance. Their job is to inform shoppers of the mask requirement and "work with customers who show up at a store without a face covering to try and find a solution," according to the company website.

Whole Foods

All shoppers must wear a face mask, according to the company website. Face masks will be provided at the store entrance for those who do not have one.

Winn-Dixie