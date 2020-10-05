Only 1 in 5 older Americans passed this retirement quiz — see if you can

Only 1 in 5 Americans ages 50 to 75 passed a recent retirement income literacy quiz from the American College of Financial Services. The college asked more than 1,500 retirees and pre-retirees about topics like investing, medical care, and Social Security.

Only a third of those surveyed consider themselves highly knowledgeable about retirement income planning. The overall average score was just 42%.

More than half of respondents underestimated life expectancy, and only 32% knew how much they could safely withdraw from a retirement account. This suggests that most people who took the quiz may not realize how long their money has to last or how much they need to have saved.