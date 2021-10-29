1 in 3 Americans have 'no idea' how much money they need to save for retirement: Survey

More than 1 in 3 Americans have "no idea" how much money they need to put away for retirement, according to a recent survey, and about 1 in 5 haven't started saving yet. That's according to researchers at personal finance website FinanceBuzz, who polled a national sample of 1,000 U.S. adults about what's in their reserve funds and how they can earn more.

Experts generally say you need an annual retirement income of about 75% of your pre-retirement income. According to Grow's calculations, a 25-year-old currently earning $50,000 a year could have a goal of $1.6 million when they retired at age 67, for example, to meet those needs.

Accumulating that much money can be daunting. When asked what's stopping them from putting more away for the future, over a quarter of survey respondents said "not earning enough to save" and cited expenses including health care.

Many millennial, Gen X, and baby boomer households are often juggling more immediate priorities while trying to plan for the future, says Charles H. Thomas III, a certified financial planner and founder of Intrepid Eagle Finance. "Millennials face a challenge of prioritizing resources — marriage and children, combined homeownership," he says. "Gen X and boomers can see retirement on the horizon … but many households are facing dual commitments of caring for their elders while also supporting children in college or young adulthood."