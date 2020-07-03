Celebrity chef Rocco DiSpirito shares a Fourth of July grilling recipe that costs less than $4 per serving

Festivities for this Fourth of July are likely to look much different this year, but Americans can still find ways to enjoy at home.
Nearly 80% of Americans will spend less money on the upcoming holiday than last year, according to a June WalletHub survey. But you can still put together a Fourth of July barbecue on a budget, according to celebrity chef Rocco DiSpirito. You can even serve up steak.
For those people who are tired of cooking, the grill may also reinvigorate your culinary pursuits, DiSpirito says. "Grilling is the summer game changer; it's where cooking becomes a spectator sport and a boat show all at one time."
The James Beard award-winning chef and New York Times bestselling cookbook author shared with Grow his best money-saving grilling tips, along with a recipe for a steak fajita platter that costs just $3.68 per serving.
When planning your cookout, selecting the right meat at the grocery store can save you a ton of money, DiSpirito says.
Here are his three favorite low-cost cuts of meat:
The cost of a grill can range dramatically, but generally the price of a charcoal grill is less than a gas grill. A basic charcoal grill costs just $25, while a moderately priced charcoal grill can be found for around $150, according to Taste of Home magazine. Gas grills usually cost between $130 and $300, the publication found.
In addition, charcoal grills also give food a smokey and delicious flavor that gas grills can't, DiSpirito says.
DiSpirito's secret grilling weapon is a Japanese white oak charcoal called Binchotan. Besides providing a flavor enhancement, this type of charcoal is economical, he says. "Find some on Amazon and try it. It lasts five times longer than conventional charcoal, it's smokeless, and the flavor is incomparable!"
Grow found a 2-pound supply of Binchotan for $55 on Etsy. Japanese chefs use Binchotan to cook delicacies like Yakitori, which is skewered barbecued meat that's seasoned with a Japanese soy or Teriyaki-like sauce called tare.
While Binchotan can be more expensive outright, when compared to other charcoals, it burns for longer; generally 3 to 5 hours, DiSpirito says.
All in all, grilling is a great culinary equalizer, he says. And it can make the restrictions that the summer of 2020 has imposed a little easier to tolerate. "Everyone can grill and everyone loves gear, so grilling is the perfect summer activity and useful hobby for anyone who dares."
Here is DiSpirito's recipe for steak fajitas with peppers and an avocado mash, which costs just $3.68 per serving. This is from his newest cookbook, "Rocco's Keto Comfort Food Diet."