Celebrity chef Rocco DiSpirito shares a Fourth of July grilling recipe that costs less than $4 per serving

Festivities for this Fourth of July are likely to look much different this year, but Americans can still find ways to enjoy at home.

Nearly 80% of Americans will spend less money on the upcoming holiday than last year, according to a June WalletHub survey. But you can still put together a Fourth of July barbecue on a budget, according to celebrity chef Rocco DiSpirito. You can even serve up steak.

For those people who are tired of cooking, the grill may also reinvigorate your culinary pursuits, DiSpirito says. "Grilling is the summer game changer; it's where cooking becomes a spectator sport and a boat show all at one time."

The James Beard award-winning chef and New York Times bestselling cookbook author shared with Grow his best money-saving grilling tips, along with a recipe for a steak fajita platter that costs just $3.68 per serving.