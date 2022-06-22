Sam's Club is offering $8 memberships: Here's how to take advantage

- Sam's Club is selling memberships for $8, now through June 26.
- The offer comes at a time when Americans are feeling the pinch of inflation on groceries and gas.
- "It's the perfect time for those who are not Sam's Club members to join for next to nothing," one expert says.
Sam's Club is selling memberships for $8, now through June 26. The discount is part of the warehouse club's "4th of July offer" and is available to those who don't have a membership or whose membership has been inactive for six months.
Typically, memberships start at $45 per year, so the $8 promotion represents a roughly 82% discount.
The offer comes at a time when Americans are feeling the pinch of inflation on groceries and gas. Grocery prices are up almost 12% from what they were last year, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and gas prices are up 48.7%.
The deal is "a major hedge against inflation," says Phil Lempert, a consumer analyst known as The Supermarket Guru. "It's the perfect time for those who are not Sam's Club members to join for next to nothing."
While this a deal worth pursuing, experts warn you should first consider whether buying in bulk makes sense with your lifestyle. For example, If you've never had a warehouse club membership, it would be easy to overspend and, ultimately, make the membership not worth it.
Here's what else to consider before joining a warehouse club now or in the future.
'Don't overbuy' foods
Shoppers at Sam's Club, Costco, or any warehouse club have a tendency to get excited about offer they might not actually need or use, Lempert says.
"You see this great deal on 10 pounds of bacon, but if there are only two people in your household, you're not going to consume it all," he says.
Think about what items you actually need, what you have room to freeze, and what you might just be tempted to buy because it's a good deal.
"Don't overbuy because if you're overbuying, especially when it comes to fresh foods, you'll end up wasting more than you waste now," Lempert says.
You see this great deal on 10 pounds of bacon, but if there are only 2 people in your household you're not going to consume it all.Phil LempertSupermarket Guru
Stores are trying to 'get rid' of inventory
Warehouse clubs are also known for having good deals on big-ticket items, like home appliances. Many overstocked these products, which could lead to even better deals, Karthik Easwar, an associate teaching professor at Georgetown University who specializes in consumer psychology and decision-making told Grow.
"With inflation, as they are now filling their shelves, we are pulling back," he says. "They are overstocking and we are less interested in those products."
Lots of retailers' stocking decisions were based on what consumers were interested in during the pandemic, and now they are looking for ways to make those product attractive again.
"They geared up inventories based on pandemic buying behavior, like large screen TVs and computers and things people aren't buying right now, so they have had super sales to get rid of that inventory," Lempert says.
If you're in the market for a TV or refrigerator, it's likely that Sam's Club will be discounting them heavily within the next few months. But remember, just because it's a good price doesn't mean you should buy it.
More from Grow:
- Airfare is up 25%, but it's still 'the golden age of cheap airfare' says founder of Scott's Cheap Flights
- Wedding party members spend $825, on average. Here's how to avoid a 'budget-buster' wedding season, says financial analyst
- Gas prices are up 50% from last year. Here's how things stand with federal, state efforts to suspend gas taxes