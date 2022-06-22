Sam's Club is offering $8 memberships: Here's how to take advantage

Sam's Club is selling memberships for $8, now through June 26. The discount is part of the warehouse club's "4th of July offer" and is available to those who don't have a membership or whose membership has been inactive for six months.

Typically, memberships start at $45 per year, so the $8 promotion represents a roughly 82% discount.

The offer comes at a time when Americans are feeling the pinch of inflation on groceries and gas. Grocery prices are up almost 12% from what they were last year, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and gas prices are up 48.7%.

The deal is "a major hedge against inflation," says Phil Lempert, a consumer analyst known as The Supermarket Guru. "It's the perfect time for those who are not Sam's Club members to join for next to nothing."

While this a deal worth pursuing, experts warn you should first consider whether buying in bulk makes sense with your lifestyle. For example, If you've never had a warehouse club membership, it would be easy to overspend and, ultimately, make the membership not worth it.

Here's what else to consider before joining a warehouse club now or in the future.