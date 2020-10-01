Here's how long it would take to save up to buy a home in San Francisco and other California cities

A down payment alone could cost you $218,229 if you wanted to buy a home in San Francisco. By comparison, the typical home in America costs $256,663.

Big cities across the United States tout similarly high real-estate prices. Yet over half of millennials who want to buy a house in the next year have less than $10,000 stashed away. Younger people who are drawn to cities and want to be homeowners might need to save for years — over a decade, in some cases.

Many of them don't realize that, though. Researchers at real-estate website Point2 polled 7,000 prospective homebuyers nationwide and found that 74% of millennials in the market for a home want to ink a deal in the next 12 months.

But pricey down payments and lack of savings are squeezing many millennials out. Nearly 9 in 10 of those surveyed between the ages of 25 and 40 reported having "significantly less" in savings than the average national down payment amount of $62,600. Another 14% said they had no savings at all.

And in the country overall, Americans ages 35 to 44 typically have just $3,693 saved, while those under 35 have $2,739.

To find how long it would take millennials to save as much as they would need to buy, Point2 used data from the U.S. Census Bureau to find the average household income and median home price in the country's 100 most populous cities and calculated a 20% down payment passed on those home prices.

In San Francisco, where the average annual income is $148,699, consumers saving the recommended 20% of their monthly pay could have enough for a down payment in about 7.3 years. Those saving the 2019 average of 8% of their income, however, won't be able to buy for just over 18 years.