Savannah, Georgia, is paying people to move there in 2020

If you're looking to move to a less expensive city in order to save on rent , or because your job has made it more possible to work remotely , you might want to consider Savannah, Georgia. The historic city is now offering a stipend to 50 people willing to move there in 2020.

The Savannah Economic Development Authority is offering up to $2,000 reimbursement for 50 new residents who move in before 2020 ends. The money would cover moving service charges, vehicle rental, utility deposits, and gasoline.

However, there are some requirements:

You must work in tech and have three years of experience in the field.

You must relocate to Chatham County, where Savannah is located, and either sign a one-year lease or buy property.

You can only apply for the grant after living in Chatham County for 30 days and once you have a Georgia driver's license with a Chatham County address.

While $2,000 might not be enough to entice a large family to uproot their lives, notes Jen Bonnett, the Savannah Economic Development Authority VP of innovation and entrepreneurship, she hopes that it's enough money to tempt those who have been in the workforce for a few years and can take on a mentoring role for Savannah's large student population.

The city is home to Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah State University, and Georgia Southern University Armstrong Campus. Plus, the Savannah/Hilton Head Airport has more than 20 direct flights to destinations including New York, Miami, and Chicago.

"For a young couple that's just getting started and has a couple years of tech experience, you know, $2,000 will get you here," she says.