A new round of stimulus checks may be on the way: Calculate how much money you could get

A second round of stimulus checks might be going out to Americans soon. On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell unveiled the Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection and Schools (HEALS) Act, which includes another round of stimulus checks similar to those distributed as part of the CARES Act earlier this year.

As with the first stimulus checks, payments will be for up to $1,200 per person and the amount you get will depend on how much you earn, whether you're married, and if you have dependents.

With millions still unemployed, Americans have been looking for more economic relief. More than three-quarters of swing state voters, including 68% of Republicans, support an additional round of stimulus payments, according to a recent CNBC/Change Research poll.

It's important to note, though, that the plan isn't official yet: Congress still needs to come to an agreement over the details of a potential economic relief package. The timeline for receiving payments would depend on how quickly Congress can reach an agreement. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said he hopes the legislation is finalized by the end of the month, but major differences between the parties, and their proposals, persist.

Regardless, the new stimulus checks are expected to make it into the final bill, as both parties' proposals include another round of checks and President Donald Trump has expressed support for the additional payments.

"The president's preference is to make sure that we send out direct payments quickly so that in August, people get more money," Mnuchin said in an interview with CNBC last week.

This calculator can help you figure out how much money you'd get in your second stimulus check under the HEALS Act.