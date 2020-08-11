If Congress makes a deal by Friday, a second stimulus check could reach Americans in August: IRS insider

President Trump signed four executive orders Saturday aimed at providing economic aid to Americans struggling during the coronavirus pandemic. The president's actions were meant to bypass Congress, which remains deadlocked on the terms of the next stimulus bill, and did not provide any funding for a second round of stimulus checks. The one form of aid lawmakers reportedly agree on is a second set of one-time $1,200 stimulus checks. If lawmakers can reach a deal this week, most stimulus checks could be sent out this month, says Chad Hooper, the national president of the Professional Managers Association (PMA), which represents managers at the Internal Revenue Service. Hooper says the IRS "is better positioned to issue a second check" than the government agency was in April, when it began distributing the first round of stimulus checks, "since the infrastructure is already in place to administer such a payment." And with 30 million Americans out of work, for many people, extra cash can't come soon enough. Here's what we know about where the coronavirus aid bill negotiations stand. And if a stimulus check is approved, here's what you can do to ensure you receive yours fast, according to Hooper.

'We're willing to do it this week'

Both parties agree on the need for a $1,200 stimulus check

While unemployment provisions vary drastically between party lines, stimulus check aid doesn't. Hooper says it's his understanding that the competing bills — the Republican's proposed HEALS Act and the Democrat's proposed HEROES Act — "both essentially provide a duplication of the first round of checks, with slight modifications to eligibility." The GOP and the Democrats's stimulus check proposals aren't that different. Both plans say individuals with adjusted gross income of up to $75,000 would be eligible for full payments. Checks would be reduced for those making over that amount and would phase out completely for income over $99,000. Under the GOP's plan, individuals stand to receive up to $1,200 and married couples could get up to $2,400. Households can also receive up to $500 per dependent, with no cap on the number of eligible dependents. The Democrats' HEROES Act also called for including all dependents, but it features a bigger payment of $1,200, instead of $500, for a maximum of three dependents per household. Use this calculator to figure out how much you could get under the GOP's proposed coronavirus aid package.

4 steps to get a second stimulus check fast