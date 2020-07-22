Reduced unemployment assistance, a smaller check: What to expect from the GOP stimulus bill

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) leaves for the night after the day's efforts to wrap up work on coronavirus economic aid legislation to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Washington, U.S., March 21, 2020.

Continued but reduced unemployment assistance

'A much more targeted PPP'

Since the onset of the pandemic, there have been several iterations of the Payment Protection Program (PPP). It offers small businesses loans to cover their payroll, with the possibility of those loans being forgiven in the future. For their version of the bill, the GOP will offer "a much more targeted PPP" than previous programs, says Samuel Rines, chief economist at Avalon Advisors. "It's going to be restaurants, it's going to be bars. They're going to really tighten down on what they're targeting, because the first PPP was designed to help the leisure and hospitality sector, and the health-care and hospital sector was the number one recipient of PPP dollars." Cox, too, believes that PPP will be part of the GOP bill but that instead of focusing on a certain industry or sector, "they're going to condition it based on revenue. If you have a certain decline in revenue, you will qualify."

A second, 'significantly smaller' stimulus check

Both Rines and Cox believe the GOP could put forth some proposal for another economic impact payment, also known as a stimulus check. "We do think there's going to be a second check," says Rines, "but we think that second check is going to be significantly smaller or much more targeted in terms of income levels." Rines thinks the second stimulus check could be between $500 and $1,000 per person. Cox expects that a second check would offer up to $1,200 per person, but with income phaseouts "there will be fewer people who get" one. Senator McConnell has suggested a second stimulus check could be targeted toward Americans with an income of no more than $40,000 per year.

Child-care assistance

Child-care assistance could also be part of the GOP bill, Rines says. "Without child care," he says, "it's going to be very difficult [for people] to get back to work." And, he believes, getting people back to work will be the GOP's "primary goal with the package." Although Rines is not sure what kind of form this help with child care will take, he believes it's likely to be implemented through tax breaks: For example, he says, perhaps "child care can be 100% written off your taxes."

