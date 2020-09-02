'Shark Tank'-winning CEO and college prep expert: 'Right now is the opportunity to negotiate tuition.' Here's how to bargain for more financial aid

Leverage your bargaining power

"Most people don't realize, but negotiating tuition isn't something new," according to Ankur Jain, the CEO and founder of Kairos. "It's just that now, more than ever, prospective students have bargaining power," says Jain, whose investment fund creates companies that aim to address social issues like rising rents and child-care costs. Well before the pandemic, Patel was helping prospective students at Prep Expert get tuition discounts. Prep Expert is one of the fastest growing SAT and ACT test preparation companies in the country, thanks in part to securing an investment from Mark Cuban on ABC's "Shark Tank" in 2016. "I've had many students at Prep Expert successfully negotiate bigger financial aid packages," he says. Now that remote learning is the norm, colleges are more willing to discount tuition costs, Patel says. "Universities are more willing to come down on their tuition. Their overhead costs are a lot less and they can reach more students."

Consider a backup offer

As a jumping off point when negotiating with a college, "You always want to have a backup offer when you're negotiating. And let the person that you're negotiating against know that you have a backup offer," Patel says. Here's a scenario Patel shared: Let's say you received a $20,000 in merit-based scholarships, or even in need-based financial aid from a particular university. Approach the college you didn't get any financial aid from and say: "I'd love to come to your university, but you know, this other university is giving me X number of dollars in need-based or merit-based aid. Would you be able to match that or beat it? If so I'd be very willing to come to your university," Patel suggests. That's a strategy that Patel has had personal success with. He has earned several academic degrees, including a bachelor's degree and medical degree from the University of Southern California and an MBA from Yale. Through perseverance and by leveraging the power of negotiation, Patel never paid a dollar out of pocket for tuition, books, or housing. Jain agrees. "The best negotiating strategy is to say you're considering other universities who are offering discounted tuition as classes move online, combined with an explanation of why you need the financial support. Many students are finding themselves getting 10%-15% off with this strategy," he says.

Apply for niche scholarships and grants

Even though Patel was his high school's valedictorian and graduated with a perfect 2400 on his SATs, the scholarships weren't pouring in. "I think that's where a lot of students fall short. They get great grades, they get great test scores, but then they just kind of wait and hope that universities and other scholarships will find them," he says. Rather than just hope for a great college aid package, Patel proactively applied to 100 scholarships and ended up winning 20 of them, amounting to $250,000. When working with students, Patel says he sees "most parents and students go about looking for scholarships in the wrong way." Prospective students often go after big national scholarships, which hundreds of thousands of students apply for. "I only won one national scholarship and I had a perfect SAT score and was valedictorian. So the message that I want to get out to parents and students is, don't waste your time," he explains. Expand your focus to local scholarships that are only open to students in your state, he suggests. "I want to save [prospective students] a lot of time, increase their probability of winning, by focusing in on those local scholarships, because even if it's a local scholarship that's worth $1,000, $5,000, $10,000, I mean, that is very well worth your time. And those things add up if you win a few of them," Patel says. If you're having trouble finding the right scholarship to apply to, "talk to your high school guidance counselor," he suggests.

Prioritize cost over clout