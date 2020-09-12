My side hustles bring in $5,000 a month: Here's my best advice for getting started

In 2014 I got fired for the first time in my career, and it was the best thing that ever happened to me.

At the time, I had a career as a scientist in the biotechnology field. I just graduated with a master's degree from Johns Hopkins University, and I was newly married and earning enough money to live comfortably and travel the world. But something was missing. I didn't enjoy my work. The project I was most excited about was a blog about Latin food I started as a hobby and had been writing for six months. I even considered quitting my job and possibly going to culinary school. But that didn't feel right either. I wanted to be able to live and work from anywhere.

Then in January 2014, I lost my job. It was entirely unexpected and unsettling, but I realized that it wasn't a setback; it was an opportunity. This was my chance to turn my blog, Delish D'Lites, into a real, profitable venture.

Last year I earned over $46,000 through the blog, and I'm on track to make $60,000 in 2020. The blog reaches over 250,000 visitors per month, and for the past six months I've netted $5,000 or more each month.

The blog was just the beginning. Today I have a number of revenue streams: blog ads, sponsored blog and social media posts, affiliate marketing, freelance writing, virtual events and speaking engagements, business and financial coaching, passive investing and day trading, teaching Zumba, and podcast ads and sponsorships for my most recent side hustle, a podcast I started in April of 2019 called "Yo Quiero Dinero," which translates to "I want money."

"Yo Quiero Dinero" is a personal finance podcast for Latinas and people of color, who are traditionally underserved by financial organizations. My goal with the podcast is to educate and empower listeners on personal finance topics like side hustles, entrepreneurship, and investing through guest interviews and solo episodes. I want to use my financial knowledge to help other women build passive income streams like I have been able to.

The best part is, you don't have to spend a ton of money upfront to start your side hustle. Here is how I did it.