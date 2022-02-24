4 in-demand side hustles for 2022: 'Start with the big picture' to find opportunities in your skill set, says expert
- A majority of people with side hustles, 76%, predict they'll become even more popular in 2022.
- If you're keen to dive in, try helping kids with their homework virtually for $25-$35 per hour.
- Or, try organizing people's homes and helping them pack up to move for as much as $65 per hour.
Many people have already begun to explore the world of side hustles, and even more are poised to dive in.
A majority of people with side hustles, 76%, predict such endeavors will become even more popular in 2022, according to an October 2021 DollarSprout survey of 500 U.S. adults.
If you're curious to try a side hustle yourself, there are plenty of options. "Start with the big picture," says Angelique Rewers, CEO of BoldHaus, a consulting firm that helps small businesses land corporate clients, about considering where to begin. "You've got to look at your skill set and the intersection of that with what's happening in the world around you."
Here are four side hustles Rewers expects will be more in-demand in 2022.
Help kids with homework virtually
After two years of virtual schooling, "kids are way behind, they're struggling," says Rewers. While many parents are looking into online tutoring options for their kids to catch up on material, some are simply looking for people to help their kids get through the homework and projects they have.
A virtual homework assistant is "a marriage between babysitting and full-blown tutoring," says Rewers. They help kids with any problems they might come across as they do their homework, motivate them to finish assignments, and make sure they're posting them correctly on any online system the school is now using.
Log onto Facebook groups for local parents or find your neighborhood in the Nextdoor app and offer your services as a virtual homework assistant. The gig could bring in $25 to $35 per hour, says Rewers.
Organize homes and help people pack
Up to 61% of Americans plan to move in 2022, according to a December 2021 Move.org survey of 1,000 Americans. "People are really picking up and saying, 'I want a different lifestyle, so I'm going to move halfway across the country where the cost of living is lower,'" says Rewers.
Those people will need help organizing and packing their stuff, so now is a great time to start a side hustle in this space, and start logging the experience needed to get certified as a professional organizer, she says. The certification requires 1,500 hours of work in the field, according to the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals, and you'll need to take an exam. Its application fee is $450.
Leah Rowan, a professional organizer through Thumbtack, charges $65 per hour. Dani Prado, a professional organizer through Fiverr, charges as much as $550 per organizing package.
Video by Stephen Parkhurst
Care for other people's pets
Many people adopted pets in 2020, and the trend only continued last year: Nearly 1 million pets were adopted in 2021, according to pet care company Chewy's blog bechewy.
"All those pandemic puppies are still going to need a lot of love care and attention as people are spending two-to-three days in the office or getting back to travel," says Rewers.
If you love taking care of animals, consider offering your services as a pet sitter or dog walker on sites like Rover, Care.com, or Petsitter.com. Dog walkers make an average of $20 to $40 per hour, and pet sitters make an average of $25 to $30 per day, according to Thumbtack.
Daniel Simms makes between $5,000 and $9,000 per month dog sitting puppies at his Long Island home.
Teach a live virtual class
Two years into the pandemic, the popularity of remote work continues. More than two thirds of people working in white collar jobs, 67%, report they are still working from home at least part of the time, according to a September 2021 Gallup survey of 4,034 adults.
As people continue to spend time at home, virtual wellness and recreation classes "are going to be really, really hot this year," says Rewers.
If you're certified to teach an exercise or meditation class or if you're an especially adept cook or crafter, consider offering live classes in your expertise. Research what others in your field are charging to teach their skill or craft, then reach out to your network to let people know you'll be teaching it over Zoom or Google Hangouts. You can also reach out to relevant Facebook groups and locals on Nextdoor.
Mixologist Jena Ellenwood teaches virtual cocktail making classes beginning at $250 per hour.
More from Grow: