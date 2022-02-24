4 in-demand side hustles for 2022: 'Start with the big picture' to find opportunities in your skill set, says expert

Many people have already begun to explore the world of side hustles, and even more are poised to dive in. A majority of people with side hustles, 76%, predict such endeavors will become even more popular in 2022, according to an October 2021 DollarSprout survey of 500 U.S. adults. If you're curious to try a side hustle yourself, there are plenty of options. "Start with the big picture," says Angelique Rewers, CEO of BoldHaus, a consulting firm that helps small businesses land corporate clients, about considering where to begin. "You've got to look at your skill set and the intersection of that with what's happening in the world around you." Here are four side hustles Rewers expects will be more in-demand in 2022.

Help kids with homework virtually

After two years of virtual schooling, "kids are way behind, they're struggling," says Rewers. While many parents are looking into online tutoring options for their kids to catch up on material, some are simply looking for people to help their kids get through the homework and projects they have. A virtual homework assistant is "a marriage between babysitting and full-blown tutoring," says Rewers. They help kids with any problems they might come across as they do their homework, motivate them to finish assignments, and make sure they're posting them correctly on any online system the school is now using. Log onto Facebook groups for local parents or find your neighborhood in the Nextdoor app and offer your services as a virtual homework assistant. The gig could bring in $25 to $35 per hour, says Rewers.

Organize homes and help people pack

Care for other people's pets

Many people adopted pets in 2020, and the trend only continued last year: Nearly 1 million pets were adopted in 2021, according to pet care company Chewy's blog bechewy. "All those pandemic puppies are still going to need a lot of love care and attention as people are spending two-to-three days in the office or getting back to travel," says Rewers. If you love taking care of animals, consider offering your services as a pet sitter or dog walker on sites like Rover, Care.com, or Petsitter.com. Dog walkers make an average of $20 to $40 per hour, and pet sitters make an average of $25 to $30 per day, according to Thumbtack. Daniel Simms makes between $5,000 and $9,000 per month dog sitting puppies at his Long Island home.

Teach a live virtual class