4 great side hustles for extroverts: Make $13, $25, or even $250 per hour
"If you're somebody who's like, 'I can make friends easily,' why not get paid to help a person out?"
If you'd describe yourself as an extrovert — someone who "'recharges,' or draws energy, from being with other people," according to Psychology Today — and you're looking for ways to make a little extra money outside of your 9-5 this year, you're in luck. There are plenty of side gigs that could work for your personality type, and some of them could help you bring in lots of cash.
Here are four side hustles for extroverts.
Be an extra in a film or TV show
These days, film and TV shows are shot all over the country.
"Being an extra on a TV show or movie is shockingly easy to do," says Jen Glantz, founder of Bridesmaid for Hire and the Odd Jobs Newsletter. "You don't need any acting experience, and if you're somebody who's extroverted, likes to be in the spotlight and center stage, why not do this?"
The gig can be demanding: Shoots can last 8 hours or more, according to Indeed. But if you have an open day during the week or weekend and want to be part of making entertainment happen, being an extra can check off your side hustle box.
Background actors, as they're also called, make an average of $13 per hour, according to the site.
Sign up to be an extra on sites like Central Casting, Advanced Acting and Talent, Extras Management, or Backstage.
Even if TV shows and movies don't typically film in your area, "there's also going to be other little side projects that can be more regional," says Glantz, like commercials.
Become a friend for hire
People hire social stand-ins for various events, like a wing person for networking nights. "If you're somebody who's like, 'I can make friends easily,' why not get paid to help a person out and do that?" says Glantz.
Try offering your services as a professional friend on RentAFriend, where people who work weekends alone can make $300 to $500, according to the site. Friends brought in through the site attend concerts, sporting events, and more.
You can also offer your services on SocialBuddy, where people hire friends to attend parties with them. Those who hire you will send $25 ahead of the party to cover any drinks or snacks you might have to bring, plus pay $25 per hour for every hour you spend with them. You'll only be required to stay for up to two hours.
Video by Stephen Parkhurst
Become a bridesmaid or groomsman for hire
Brides and grooms, at times, need help filling wedding parties.
Glantz herself started a bridesmaid-for-hire business that's now building a team to fill the role countrywide. "You can make anywhere from $2,000 and up for a wedding that you work," she says, adding that, "there's times when we will do the bachelorette party, the bridal shower, and all of the things before the wedding as well."
Accommodations, wedding attire, and anything else you'll need are paid for.
If you're interested, apply at Bridesmaid for Hire, though Glantz cautions the business currently has a waitlist. She also offers a course on starting your own wedding business, including a wedding party person for hire.
If you'd like to go rogue, try offering your services on local Facebook wedding groups, letting people in your network know you're looking for bridesmaid or groomsman gigs, and letting local wedding planners know you're on the market.
Bartend at parties and events
If you're both social and love mixing drinks or offering people high quality wine and beer, consider starting a side business as a bartender.
Depending on your state, you might need to get a bartending license, so make sure to look at local requirements before you dive in. You may also want to look into attending bartending school or taking some bartending classes to learn about how to pour and mix various drinks.
Finally, consider getting some experience at a restaurant or local bar to learn the ropes before going solo.
Once you've put in some hours, think about the scope of service you'd want to offer. Some bartenders don't bring any equipment to their gigs beyond a few preferred cutting knives. Others have a foldout table and a full bar of drinks, cups, and napkins, and others build a bar into a van they park at various events.
You'll want to look into the kinds of insurance and alcohol licenses your business could need before starting.
Video by Stephen Parkhurst
All of this could mean some upfront costs. "But once you have it set up," says side hustle expert Michelle Jackson, "you could do that for years," and it could be "very, very lucrative."
Someone Jackson knows "used to have a prosecco roaming bar," and she would serve "weddings, engagement parties, baby showers, a golf tournament," says Jackson. "Anything that included alcohol." She would charge thousands per event.
List your services as a bartender on sites like GigSalad, TaskRabbit, or Thumbtack.
Kevin Mullan started a beer truck business in his native Ohio in 2019, Tapped 419, which charges $450 for a four-hour rental. Bartender Jena Ellenwood teaches virtual cocktail classes for a range of events starting at $250 per hour.
Before you dive into an in-person gig, make sure to check out the CDC guidelines for safe social interactions during the pandemic, and look into the safety protocols your event is taking.
