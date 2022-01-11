4 great side hustles for extroverts: Make $13, $25, or even $250 per hour

Be an extra in a film or TV show

These days, film and TV shows are shot all over the country. "Being an extra on a TV show or movie is shockingly easy to do," says Jen Glantz, founder of Bridesmaid for Hire and the Odd Jobs Newsletter. "You don't need any acting experience, and if you're somebody who's extroverted, likes to be in the spotlight and center stage, why not do this?" The gig can be demanding: Shoots can last 8 hours or more, according to Indeed. But if you have an open day during the week or weekend and want to be part of making entertainment happen, being an extra can check off your side hustle box. Background actors, as they're also called, make an average of $13 per hour, according to the site. Sign up to be an extra on sites like Central Casting, Advanced Acting and Talent, Extras Management, or Backstage. Even if TV shows and movies don't typically film in your area, "there's also going to be other little side projects that can be more regional," says Glantz, like commercials.

Become a friend for hire

People hire social stand-ins for various events, like a wing person for networking nights. "If you're somebody who's like, 'I can make friends easily,' why not get paid to help a person out and do that?" says Glantz. Try offering your services as a professional friend on RentAFriend, where people who work weekends alone can make $300 to $500, according to the site. Friends brought in through the site attend concerts, sporting events, and more. You can also offer your services on SocialBuddy, where people hire friends to attend parties with them. Those who hire you will send $25 ahead of the party to cover any drinks or snacks you might have to bring, plus pay $25 per hour for every hour you spend with them. You'll only be required to stay for up to two hours.

Video by Stephen Parkhurst

Become a bridesmaid or groomsman for hire

Brides and grooms, at times, need help filling wedding parties. Glantz herself started a bridesmaid-for-hire business that's now building a team to fill the role countrywide. "You can make anywhere from $2,000 and up for a wedding that you work," she says, adding that, "there's times when we will do the bachelorette party, the bridal shower, and all of the things before the wedding as well." Accommodations, wedding attire, and anything else you'll need are paid for. If you're interested, apply at Bridesmaid for Hire, though Glantz cautions the business currently has a waitlist. She also offers a course on starting your own wedding business, including a wedding party person for hire. If you'd like to go rogue, try offering your services on local Facebook wedding groups, letting people in your network know you're looking for bridesmaid or groomsman gigs, and letting local wedding planners know you're on the market.

Bartend at parties and events