4 side hustles for friendly people: Make $15 an hour or more

Work at a ski resort

Each season comes with its popular pastimes. In the winter, that includes skiing and snowboarding. Vacationers flock to ski resorts around the country, and these hubs look for people to take on work helping people orient themselves on the mountain and get their equipment. "A lot of the resorts are having a hard time with staffing" right now, says side hustle expert Michelle Jackson, who lives in Colorado. That's because "a lot of staff come from overseas, and so during Covid, it's really challenging to get someone from Moldova to come over and work on the mountain." Look for ski resort gigs on sites like CoolWorks, where lift operator and snowmaker positions are offering $15 per hour, or look for openings on sites like Indeed. One thing to keep in mind, says Jackson: The gigs don't always offer housing. If you're applying for a job far from where you live, make sure to look into what kind of accommodations are involved.

Be a rent-a-friend

There are numerous social situations in which someone would prefer not to be alone, like at a party, an acquaintance's house, or a networking event at a bar. Now, sites allow attendees to hire someone to join in those moments to make them feel a little less awkward or help them socialize with others. "If you're somebody who's like, 'I can make friends easily,'" says Jen Glantz, founder of Bridesmaid for Hire and the Odd Jobs Newsletter, "why not get paid to help a person out and do that?" Sign up to lean into your social skills on sites like RentAFriend, where people who work full time can make more than $2,000 per week, according to the site, or SocialBuddy, where buddies can make $50 to $75 for two hours of hanging out.

Video by David Fang

Help photograph weddings

This year is expected to see one of the busiest wedding seasons of all time, with an estimated 2.6 million weddings planned for 2022, according to The Knot. However couples plan to celebrate, they'll likely need someone to photograph that special day. If you have some relevant skills and experience, consider picking up a gig as an assistant photographer. These apprentices help the lead photographer by carrying equipment, assisting with locations, and planning ahead of the event. Many photographers have websites and Instagram accounts that showcase their work, including contact information where they can be reached. Assistant photographers make an average of $14 per hour, according to ZipRecruiter.

Stephen Parkhurst Eventually, once you have some experience under your belt, you might consider taking the lead. Photographer Aleksandr Wilde brings in anywhere from $600 for a short courthouse wedding to nearly $3,000 for a full-day or multi-day affair. Wherever you end up taking your couples' photos ― in a church or the side of a mountain ― the gig can be very social. You can "get really connected to the couples that you're working with," says Jackson.

Give tours of your hometown