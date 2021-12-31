4 moneymaking side hustles for introverts: Some projects can bring in hundreds of dollars

Copywriter

"Writing is a side hustle that you can do remotely," says Kristof, adding that "this can be very decently paid." Many companies hire writers to create the copy for their websites, newsletters, and blog posts. Copywriters typically have a degree in English, journalism, or a related field, but some employers may hire copywriters with just a high school diploma, according to Indeed. Find part-time, remote copywriting gigs on sites like FlexJobs and ProBlogger.com, or create a profile offering your skills on sites like Fiverr. Copywriters on Fiverr charge as much as $525 per project.

Proofreader and editor

Companies and individuals alike may need help with publications, manuscripts, and other documents. When he started proofreading and editing, "I actually got my first gigs on Fiverr," says Nick Loper, founder of Side Hustle Nation. At first, his profile said, "I will proofread your nonfiction book." Later, Loper focused more on working specifically with "business books or self improvement," he says.

"I don't know that I ever had a face-to-face call with any of the customers," he says. "They'd send me the file. I would do my red pen markup track changes in Word, and then send it back. So it was minimal interaction." Look for proofreading and editing gigs on sites like Indeed, Fairygodboss, and FlexJobs, or create a profile on sites like Fiverr offering your services. Proofreaders on Fiverr charge as much as $170 per project.

Printables seller

Web or graphic designer