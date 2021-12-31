4 moneymaking side hustles for introverts: Some projects can bring in hundreds of dollars
Many tech jobs "are all remote and they're also fast, fast growing."
There are more than 7 billion people on earth with many personality types. One among them is the introvert, which Psychology Today defines as, "a preference for the inner life of the mind over the outer world of other people." Introverts are people who "enjoy subdued and solitary experiences."
If you'd describe yourself as both an introvert and someone looking to make a little extra cash, there are plenty of side hustles that could let you work at home with minimal human interaction.
"Not only is the defined gig economy growing," says Kathy Kristof, CEO and editor of Sidehusl.com, about the many opportunities people have to work from home, "traditional companies are moving towards that independent contractor sort of work because it suits people."
Here are four solitary side hustles for introverts to consider.
Copywriter
"Writing is a side hustle that you can do remotely," says Kristof, adding that "this can be very decently paid."
Many companies hire writers to create the copy for their websites, newsletters, and blog posts. Copywriters typically have a degree in English, journalism, or a related field, but some employers may hire copywriters with just a high school diploma, according to Indeed.
Find part-time, remote copywriting gigs on sites like FlexJobs and ProBlogger.com, or create a profile offering your skills on sites like Fiverr. Copywriters on Fiverr charge as much as $525 per project.
Proofreader and editor
Companies and individuals alike may need help with publications, manuscripts, and other documents.
When he started proofreading and editing, "I actually got my first gigs on Fiverr," says Nick Loper, founder of Side Hustle Nation. At first, his profile said, "I will proofread your nonfiction book." Later, Loper focused more on working specifically with "business books or self improvement," he says.
"I don't know that I ever had a face-to-face call with any of the customers," he says. "They'd send me the file. I would do my red pen markup track changes in Word, and then send it back. So it was minimal interaction."
Look for proofreading and editing gigs on sites like Indeed, Fairygodboss, and FlexJobs, or create a profile on sites like Fiverr offering your services. Proofreaders on Fiverr charge as much as $170 per project.
Printables seller
If you're especially organized or like creating artwork people can use, consider selling printables on sites like Etsy. This hustle is also a great source of passive income. Printables "could be anything from a calendar to a coloring book," says Kristof. "You create the template, you upload it, and after that, it just sells without you. The person who's buying it prints it on their own paper."
You can use the free version of a design site like Canva to create your printables, or even tools like Excel or Microsoft Word.
One life planner is currently selling for nearly $30 on Etsy, and a coloring placemat is going for $5. Etsy charges various fees for selling on its site ― like 20 cents for each listing uploaded and a 5% transaction fee on each sale. Keep these in mind when you're pricing your items.
Web or graphic designer
"All the tech jobs, and there are a zillion of them from user experience to heavy design and implementation of websites," says Kristof, "Those are all remote and they're also fast, fast growing."
If you have experience and an interest in anything to do with building or designing websites, many of these types of gigs can be done from anywhere with minimal people interaction.
Often these gigs do require a bachelor's degree in a relevant field or at least some experience on the job.
But for "somebody who is an introvert but not skilled enough yet to market their services, there are all sorts of really inexpensive and sometimes free courses online" that can help fill in the gaps, says Kristoff. Look into the kind of experience you'll need to pick up your side gig, then do a Google search for the kind of online courses you can take to gain the skills you need.
Apply for jobs in this field on sites like FreeUp, where freelancers can make $10-$75 per hour based on skill level, according to Sidehusl.com, or look for open gigs on sites like Indeed, ZipRecruiter, or Robert Half.
"These are very well paid jobs," says Kristof, "and they're perfect for somebody who wants to just dive in ... from their own little bedroom."
