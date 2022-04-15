3 side hustles for night owls: One can pay as much as $40/hour

Customer service representative

Customer service representative roles are among those that have seen the most growth in remote opportunities in the last few years. In fact, they are currently among the most in-demand remote jobs, according to job search site FlexJobs. Some customer service jobs have opportunities "24/7," says Kristof. "So if you wanted to work from midnight till four in the morning, you sign up for these customer service jobs with companies like Working Solutions or Liveops." Kristof warns that one challenge with these gigs is "they mostly pay you by the minute, and a lot of them pay you by the engagement." That means, even if you're technically at your desk waiting to receive calls, you're not getting paid. Some companies even make you pay for your own training, she says. So make sure you read the contracts before signing up. Customer service representatives make an average of nearly $15 per hour, according to Indeed. Find open gigs on either of the aforementioned sites or job search sites like Indeed, ZipRecruiter, LinkedIn, or FlexJobs.

Dog walker

If you happen to love furry creatures, some pups in your neighborhood may need late-night attention. "Sometimes people need their dog walked at like 10 o'clock because they're not coming home" till later, says side hustle expert Kevin Ha. He has seen requests for dog walking as late as 11 p.m. on sites like Wag! Offer your dog walking services on sites like Wag!, Rover, or Care.com. Rates vary depending on region, length of the walk, and the number of pups you're walking, but are between $20 and $40 per hour on average, according to Thumbtack.

