4 easy side hustles for teachers: Make $13, $60, or even $140 per hour

House or pet sit

Tutor online

One simple way for teachers to make a little extra money is by tutoring. This can be done virtually, and you can draw on your vast, existing knowledge base. "I like online tutoring specifically because they can always find clients," says Jackson. Given these fraught last few years, "one of the things that my parent friends are very concerned about is the impact on their kids' schooling," she says. That's especially true of STEM subjects. "And they are paying money to have people assist them with that."

Sell lesson plans or resources

"Many curricula are purchased by the school, like the foundational English or math or social studies or science curricula," says Jennifer Dunn, a Boston-based teacher. "Those decisions are made by school leaders or districts," she adds. "But for the teachers that have more flexibility or teachers who want supplemental lessons," there are sites to buy them or get ideas from. If you have lesson plans you found particularly successful and know teachers in similar subject matters could benefit from using them, consider selling them on Teachers Pay Teachers. The site features resources like a unit plan for "The Kill a Mockingbird," going for about $15, a back to school activity for $2.50, and an AP U.S. government lesson for $45.

Clearly you're responsible, clearly you can be trusted. Jen Glantz Founder of the Odd Jobs Newsletter

You could try selling organizers on a site like Etsy, where a printable teacher planner is going for about $5. Other resources that might help fellow educators along the way can be saleable too. Texas-based teacher Emilio Gargano has made more than $33,000 selling guides for various teaching exams in the state. "The thing here is, it's passive income, right?" says Glantz. "Because once you put it up there, people just buy it."

Be a summer travel guide