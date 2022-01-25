3 side hustles for young professionals: One expert brought in $500-$600/month in passive income

Teach people how to use some new tech

Pick up some freelance work

If you have skills you aren't necessarily using in your day job and know you want to develop them further, consider offering to do them as a freelancer. Say you learned how to use graphic design software at school but aren't applying that knowledge in your 9-5. Look for projects on sites like FlexJobs or Facebook groups dedicated to graphic designers and offer your services. Graphic designers make an average of $19 per hour, according to Indeed.

Video by Stephen Parkhurst Or say you're particularly good at writing resumes. You might list your services on sites like Fiverr, where resume writers are charging as much as $160 per resume. If you have a more unique skill, like gift wrapping, consider listing it on sites like TaskRabbit. Gift wrappers make an average of $14 per hour, according to Indeed. "A lot of these freelancing sites don't need experts," says Jen Glantz, founder of Bridesmaid for Hire and the Odd Jobs Newsletter. "They just need people at a very intro level."

Be a brand ambassador