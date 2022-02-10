How a single mom in Atlanta makes $10,000/month on Outschool while only teaching a few hours a week
- Jade Weatherington has been able to turn her individual Outschool business into an organization that employs other teachers.
- She has hired nine teachers to teach her curriculum of virtual writing classes.
- Despite teaching just three 25-minute classes per week, she's still bringing in $10,000 per month.
Jade Weatherington's business has grown dramatically in the last year. The single mother of a 13-year-old, Weatherington started teaching on Outschool in 2018. By 2021, working just 10 to 12 hours per week, she was bringing in $10,000 per month for her virtual English and grammar classes.
Demand quickly grew, and requests kept pouring in for her to teach more classes.
Weatherington, who is 35 and who lives in Atlanta, soon found herself working 30-to-40 hour weeks. "I'm only one person," she says, and she realized, "I can't meet the demand."
Outschool offers not just individuals but also organizations the opportunity to build educational businesses on the site, an idea Weatherington had been toying with. If she turned her business into an organization, she could hire other teachers to teach her curriculum and meet the rising demand.
So in June, Weatherington founded Teacher Jade's Writing Academy on Outschool. The organization employs nine teachers and offers about 20 different classes, with about 10 running at a time, from one-offs to semester-long courses about essay writing for various age groups.
"I'm currently only teaching three of my classes," she says. "And they're 25-minute classes." Still, with the high demand for her curriculum, she continues to bring in $10,000 per month from the site, thanks to her new business.
The goal is that 'I'm just no longer teaching live classes'
Before she started teaching on Outschool, Weatherington had built a small business, Ashantae Academy, teaching the homeschool curriculum she'd designed for her daughter. The number of children being homeschooled has grown over the years, increasing from 850,000 in 1999 to 1,690,000 in 2016, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
The business allowed her to start building a network of teachers she could then go to when she founded Teacher Jade's Writing Academy.
Educators teaching on Teacher Jade's get paid $30 to $40 per class, plus $3 for every paper they grade. Classes can have a couple of students to more than 20. "In a full class, they make around $400," she says. "And then my takeaway is around $300." Outschool takes a 30% cut from every class.
"My goal now is to just have these teachers in place to offer classes," she says, "and I'm just no longer teaching live classes."
'Working on ways to automate' admin tasks
Despite only teaching a few 25-minute classes, Weatherington still spends about 10 to 15 hours per week doing admin work for the business. This includes responding to emails, taking care of payroll, and answering parent emails.
"I hired a [virtual assistant] for a short period of time who was doing this stuff for me but I wanted it done exactly how I wanted it to done," she says, so she ended up taking up the work herself. "I'm working on ways to automate this stuff now."
She's building out automatic Gmail responses for parents, for example, and has reached out to Outschool about letting teachers schedule themselves on the site. The site currently allows only one admin per organization, so she's had to put in their schedules manually.
Her goal is to work just one hour per day on Outschool: "30 minutes in the morning, 30 minutes at night," she says.
Focus on where you're already 'making a lot of money'
For anyone curious to start their own business, on Outschool or otherwise, Weatherington recommends joining a business cohort and getting a mentor.
Early in 2021, before she started her Outschool organization, Weatherington joined a cohort and found a mentor herself. She'd been considering focusing her efforts on other ventures outside of Outschool, but her mentor said, "You're making a lot of money doing this already, so why are you trying to leave?"
Luckily, she heeded the advice and dove back in.
