How a single mom in Atlanta makes $10,000/month on Outschool while only teaching a few hours a week

Jade Weatherington's business has grown dramatically in the last year. The single mother of a 13-year-old, Weatherington started teaching on Outschool in 2018. By 2021, working just 10 to 12 hours per week, she was bringing in $10,000 per month for her virtual English and grammar classes.

Demand quickly grew, and requests kept pouring in for her to teach more classes.

Weatherington, who is 35 and who lives in Atlanta, soon found herself working 30-to-40 hour weeks. "I'm only one person," she says, and she realized, "I can't meet the demand."

Outschool offers not just individuals but also organizations the opportunity to build educational businesses on the site, an idea Weatherington had been toying with. If she turned her business into an organization, she could hire other teachers to teach her curriculum and meet the rising demand.

So in June, Weatherington founded Teacher Jade's Writing Academy on Outschool. The organization employs nine teachers and offers about 20 different classes, with about 10 running at a time, from one-offs to semester-long courses about essay writing for various age groups.

"I'm currently only teaching three of my classes," she says. "And they're 25-minute classes." Still, with the high demand for her curriculum, she continues to bring in $10,000 per month from the site, thanks to her new business.