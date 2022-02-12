Single mom in Georgia who can bring in $120,000/yr adds income streams by helping others start teaching online
- Jade Weatherington has been expanding her Outschool business and hiring other teachers to teach her writing curriculum.
- "There's not a single day that goes by where someone isn't sending me an email or sliding in my DMs or asking me about how they can start teaching online."
- She's expanding her services to teach others how to start teaching a course online. She has released multiple e-books and a master class guiding people through the process.
Teaching on Outschool has been a profitable income stream for Jade Weatherington, and now, she's found ways to expand her business on the platform.
The single mom has been teaching virtual writing and grammar classes on the platform since 2018, and last year decided to turn her individual business into an organization. Teacher Jade's Writing Academy now employs nine educators teaching her curriculum on Outschool, with Weatherington bringing in an average of $10,000 per month from the platform herself.
Between the three 25-minute classes she still teaches and the admin work involved with running the academy, Weatherington, who is 35 and lives with her 13-year-old daughter in Atlanta, spends just 10 to 15 hours per week on the platform.
Over the years, she noticed "there's not a single day that goes by where someone isn't sending me an email or sliding in my DMs or asking me about how they can start teaching online," she says.
With more of her time freed up, Weatherington is capitalizing on her knowledge to build multiple other income streams.
Publishing 'A Beginner's Guide to Teaching Online'
Weatherington started drawing an audience by answering common questions on her web site. "I first had a cheat sheet on my page," she says, "it was, like, frequently asked questions" about teaching online.
In 2019, Weatherington expanded the cheat sheet and published an e-book called "A Beginner's Guide to Teaching Online." It includes tutorials about classroom management and lesson planning.
Recently, she decided she wanted to offer people even more content and guidance. Weatherington just released a follow-up e-book, "Teaching Online," which includes daily, weekly, and monthly to-do lists, lesson plan templates, business plan templates, and so on. She's selling the two as a package for about $20.
"Even if that brought me anywhere between $250 and $500, that'd be great," she says, "Because that's at least 25 sales a month."
An online course, with 'someone there to push you'
Weatherington built and recorded a class called Launch an Online Course that's run through her personal website. The course covers developing a business mindset, finding the right technology, and marketing. It was released in January.
"A lot of the master classes and programs that they have out there, you sign up for it, you go through the modules, and then that's it," she says. "But you're not really going to apply it unless you have someone there to push you."
That's why she's packaging the class with one-on-one training and coaching sessions. Her class and coaching packages currently range from about $80 to $400 each.
She hopes to make about $2,000 per month from the course and coaching.
Weatherington has many fantasies for what her future could look like as she builds out her businesses.
"I kind of have this ideal life [in my head] where I have this nice-sized house with acres of land. And I wake up and I go and sit in my hammock and I read books all day," she says.
Given her drive and creative energies, though, she imagines she would eventually need a new goal. For a week she'd think it was a perfect and then, she predicts, "a week later, I'm like, 'OK, what's next?'"
More from Grow: