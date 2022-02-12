Single mom in Georgia who can bring in $120,000/yr adds income streams by helping others start teaching online

Teaching on Outschool has been a profitable income stream for Jade Weatherington, and now, she's found ways to expand her business on the platform.

The single mom has been teaching virtual writing and grammar classes on the platform since 2018, and last year decided to turn her individual business into an organization. Teacher Jade's Writing Academy now employs nine educators teaching her curriculum on Outschool, with Weatherington bringing in an average of $10,000 per month from the platform herself.

Between the three 25-minute classes she still teaches and the admin work involved with running the academy, Weatherington, who is 35 and lives with her 13-year-old daughter in Atlanta, spends just 10 to 15 hours per week on the platform.

Over the years, she noticed "there's not a single day that goes by where someone isn't sending me an email or sliding in my DMs or asking me about how they can start teaching online," she says.

With more of her time freed up, Weatherington is capitalizing on her knowledge to build multiple other income streams.