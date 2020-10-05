Skip Navigation
logo
logo
Saving
Investing
Earning
Spending
Borrowing
acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc
Visit Acorns
Earning

5 in-demand skills for job seekers to include on their resumes, according to a labor economist

From knowing proficiency in Microsoft Office suite to understanding QuickBooks and Facebook, here are five in-demand skills to include on your resume.

Gili Malinsky@Malinskid
Twenty/20

In a competitive job market, it's important to make sure your resume reflects the skills employers are looking for. "When you receive 150 applications for one opening, employers care ever more about quality and about qualifications," says Julia Pollak, labor economist at ZipRecuiter

"If you can take some time and invest in a certification or some online qualification," she says, "that can make you more competitive in the future."

Here are five of the most in-demand skills Pollak suggests including in your resume, based on the number of times they appear in ZipRecruiter listings. Make sure to include specific examples of how and when you used them on the job.

Coding

Understanding website development is highly coveted, as every company needs a website. If you know a coding language like HTML, CSS, or JavaScript, make sure to put that out on your resume, including specific examples of sites you built or maintained.

VIDEO3:5603:56
How to stand out in a crowded job market
Earning

Video by Mariam Abdallah

Database management

Database management software allows people to organize, store and pull whatever data they need from the system when they need it. Familiarity with this kind of software — Oracle Database, Teradata Vantage, IBM Db2, MySQL, or Microsoft Access — ranks high among skills employers are looking for.

Social media analytics 

With social media offering an array of opportunities for brands to connect with their customers and grow awareness about their products, "skills like improving and tracking engagement and reach" on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram are highly coveted, says Pollak.

Give examples of when and how you used social media to improve reach in previous jobs, including which platforms you used and exactly what metrics you measured with them.

VIDEO5:5405:54
5 tips to ace video job interviews
Earning

Video by Courtney Stith

Expense tracking

Depending on how big the company you're applying for is or what roles you're interested in, companies may need you to take on administrative duties like invoicing, payroll, and expense tracking. If you have experience doing any of the above or using applicable software like QuickBooks, make sure to mention it. 

Microsoft Office and G Suite

Workers are likely familiar with the Microsoft Office suite, which includes Word, Excel, and Access, and G Suite tools including Sheets, Slides, and Forms. Pollack says high-level expertise, especially in tools like Excel and Access, can be valuable.

"Really solid-to-advanced Microsoft Excel skills are hugely valuable and are required in a vast range of industries and occupations," Pollak says.

Because these are commonly used programs, if you're going to list them, be sure to give examples that showcase that high-level expertise. 

More from Grow:

acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc

Join Acorns

Start investing your spare change into your future and then grow with us from there. Join now for just $1 per month

GET STARTED

About Us

Learn about the Acorns + CNBC partnership and the financial experts helping you grow your knowledge.

Learn More

Follow Us

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. The contents presented herein are provided for general investment education and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any specific securities or engage in any particular investment strategy. Acorns is not engaged in rendering any tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for this type of advice.

Any references to past performance, regarding financial markets or otherwise, do not indicate or guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements, including without limitations investment outcomes and projections, are hypothetical and educational in nature. The results of any hypothetical projections can and may differ from actual investment results had the strategies been deployed in actual securities accounts. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Advisory services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC (“Acorns Advisers”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Brokerage and custody services are provided to clients of Acorns Advisers by Acorns Securities, LLC (“Acorns Securities”), a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (“SIPC”). Acorns Pay, LLC (“Acorns Pay”) manages Acorns’s demand deposit and other banking products in partnership with Lincoln Savings Bank, a bank chartered under the laws of Iowa and member FDIC. Acorns Advisers, Acorns Securities, and Acorns Pay are subsidiaries of Acorns Grow Incorporated (collectively “Acorns”). “Acorns,” the Acorns logo and “Invest the Change” are registered trademarks of Acorns Grow Incorporated. Copyright © 2019 Acorns and/or its affiliates.

NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns Grow Incorporated.

© 2020 Acorns

Privacy PolicyTermsAd ChoicesContactSite Map