The 4 U.S. states where $1 million in retirement savings would last you the longest

In the most populous U.S. state, California, $1 million in retirement savings would last you about 14 years. But if you settle down in Mississippi, the same amount of money would last you nearly 10 years longer. It's typically much less expensive to live there than it is in the Golden State. Take groceries, for example. The average annual cost for food in Mississippi is $3,760, according to data from GOBankingRates. In California, however, you'd pay $4,782. To figure out the number of years, months, and days $1 million would last in every state, researchers from the personal finance website gathered key financial data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. They multiplied each state's overall cost-of-living index with its estimated annual expenses. Yearly expenditures were then multiplied by other costs including housing and health care. The states were ranked from the shortest to longest time that money would stretch. Here are the top four U.S. states where $1 million in retirement savings would last the longest.

1. Mississippi

Amount of time $1 million would last: 23 years, 2 months, 2 days

Annual groceries cost: $3,760

Annual housing cost: $6,297

Annual utilities cost: $3,406

Annual transportation cost: $4,124

Annual healthcare cost: $6,094

Total annual expenditures: $43,129

Jackson, Mississippi DenisTangneyJr | Getty Images

2. Oklahoma

Amount of time $1 million would last: 22 years, 8 months, 17 days

Annual groceries cost: $3,772

Annual housing cost: $6,577

Annual utilities cost: $3,630

Annual transportation cost: $4,147

Annual healthcare cost: $6,319

Total annual expenditures: $43,993

Downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma. Twenty/20

3. Arkansas

Amount of time $1 million would last: 22 years, 6 months, 22 days

Annual groceries cost: $3,656

Annual housing cost: $6,914

Annual utilities cost: $3,509

Annual transportation cost: $3,848

Annual healthcare cost: $5,822

Total annual expenditures: $44,299

Twenty/20

4. New Mexico

Amount of time $1 million would last: 22 years, 3 months, 10 days

Annual groceries cost: $4,045

Annual housing cost: $7,289

Annual utilities cost: $3,364

Annual transportation cost: $4,299

Annual healthcare cost: $6,747

Total annual expenditures: $44,858

Albuquerque International Balloon Festival in Albuquerque, New Mexico sjlayne | E+ | Getty Images

Is it worth moving? How to decide

On average, nationwide, $1 million would last about 19 years, the data finds. Living in these states would offer some cushion, but experts say it's important to keep quality of life in mind, too. "Make the time to understand where you are financially and how much you will really need," says Dorothy E. Bossung, a certified financial planner and executive vice president of Lowery Asset Consulting. "Look at the items already mentioned and think about where you want to be. Are you close to family? Or in an area that gives you 'summer' all year around? Or do you love snow skiing and hiking? Colorado, Montana, or Wyoming sound better." Find out if you can work remotely, she adds. You may need to find a new job. "If you are seriously considering relocation as an option, do your homework and research, but visit the state and the towns you are considering." And not just once, she adds: "There should be a series of visits" to get a sense of the area. Try to "behave as you would if you lived there. I have a client who loves to go to Barnes & Noble on the weekends. If the place doesn't have a Barnes & Noble, or a similar store, the client would be very unhappy."

Video by Ian Wolsten And don't move just to save on taxes, says Erika Safran, a certified financial planner and principal at Safran Wealth Advisors. "The tax savings will not drive you to happiness. Being where you want to with a successful career will fund your future retirement years." Florida residents pay no income tax but are only the 27th happiest in the country, according to a recent study that ranked the emotional and well-being and satisfaction of people in all 50 states. And while in Mississippi retirees can last the longest on $1 million, and pay fewer taxes than many other states, the study found that residents of the Magnolia State where among the unhappiest in the country, too. So, wherever you land, be sure that's where you want to stay.

How to save $1 million