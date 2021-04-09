The IRS owes taxpayers $1.3 billion in unclaimed refunds: In these states, you could get over $900

For most people, filing taxes falls into the same category as going to the dentist or spending a morning at the DMV: the mundane evils of responsible adulthood. But unlike getting your teeth cleaned or renewing your license, there are legitimate reasons you may have skipped filing a tax return in recent years. If you're under 65 and make under a certain amount of money — the threshold for single filers in 2020 is $12,400 — you don't have to file. This might have been the case if you were a student in that particular tax year and only earned a little money from a side hustle. Or maybe you experienced unemployment and only worked part of the year. If you're over 65, maybe you were just collecting Social Security benefits, which aren't taxed below a certain income threshold. All valid reasons not to file. But if one of those descriptions sound like it applies to you, you may want to reconsider your decision, and fast. If you didn't file in 2017, you could be among 1.3 million taxpayers with unclaimed tax refunds from that year worth a collective $1.3 billion. The IRS says the median refund owed to people who didn't file taxes in 2017 is worth $865. But in some states, the typical refund might be in the neighborhood of $1,000. The IRS says you have until May 17 to file your 2017 taxes and claim that money. There are 17 states where the IRS estimates that the median refund will be more than $900, meaning half of the missing filers are entitled to receive at least that amount. In Massachusetts, the estimated median refund is $978.

In most states, the number of people who stand to receive refunds from 2017 is in the tens of thousands, but in Texas and California — the most populous states — it's well over 100,000, according to IRS data. In Florida, the number is just shy of 90,000.

Why it's always worth it to file your taxes

If you received a wage and had federal taxes withheld, it's always worth it to file a return, says Lisa Greene-Lewis, a certified public accountant and editor of the TurboTax Blog. "Even if you earned less than the IRS income threshold, you should file," she says. "You could get your withholding back in the form of a refund, and you may also be eligible for some tax credits." One lucrative credit you may be eligible for: the Earned Income Tax Credit. For 2017, the credit was worth as much as $6,318 and is refundable, meaning that you don't have to owe taxes in order to get it. To qualify for 2017, you must have earned under a threshold that ranges from $15,010 for single filers with no children to $53,930 for jointly filing married couples with three or more children. And if you were thinking of skipping tax season this year, remember that, in addition to a potential refund or credit, you may also be owed stimulus money. "If you didn't receive your first or second stimulus payments, filing this year allows you to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit," Greene-Lewis points out.

How to file taxes for previous years