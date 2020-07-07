Residents of 9 states don't pay income tax — here's how to decide if you'll save by moving to one of them

The coronavirus pandemic has made remote employment possible for many workers across the country — and for some, that may become a permanent arrangement. If you find yourself in a position where you're free to move, you may consider whether relocating to a cheaper, low-tax state is worth the effort. Evidently, there are plenty of people who think it is. "The [financial] pros are significant" to moving to a state with lower taxes, says Tasha Dickinson, a Florida-based wills, trusts, and estates lawyer with the law firm Day Pitney. "The biggest migratory pattern in our country is from New York to Florida," she says, and "another is from California to Nevada." New York and California are two of the most expensive states in the country in which to live, in large part due to the heavy tax burdens residents must pay, which include income taxes, property taxes, and sales taxes. Florida and Nevada are two of nine states in the U.S. that don't levy income taxes as of 2020 — meaning that people who live and work in those states stand to potentially save a lot of money. "It all stems from the fact that the individual tax implications are more advantageous," says Dickinson. But does that mean it's worth it to make a move to a low-tax state? Excerpts say there are a lot of factors to consider.

Which states don't charge income taxes

Here are the current nine states that don't levy taxes on income: Alaska

Florida

Nevada

New Hampshire*

South Dakota

Tennessee*

Texas

Washington

Wyoming * State does tax dividend and interest income. To compare, California has some of the country's highest income tax rates, up to 13.3% for single individuals earning $1 million or more. So, in very simple terms, a worker with $50,000 in taxable income in Santa Barbara would fall into California's 8% income tax bracket and owe the state nearly $2,000 in income taxes, while one living in Seattle would owe the state no income tax.

Video by David Fang Taxes add up, and it's something that even professional athletes — who are high earners, in most cases — take into account. A 2019 poll of NFL players' agents conducted by Sports Illustrated, for example, shows that football players want to play in three cities above all others: Dallas, Seattle, and Miami. All three of those cities are in states with no income taxes. For someone earning the average NFL salary of around $2.7 million, income taxes could vacuum up a considerable portion of those earnings. But it's important to keep in mind that income taxes are only one type of taxes that local, state, and the federal government use to earn revenues. Sales, estate, and property taxes, for example, can eat up even more of your earnings. So, when you consider all of those taxes to calculate a total tax burden, these are the cheapest states to live in in the U.S., according to a 2020 report from WalletHub: Alaska (total tax burden: 5.16% of income) Delaware (5.5%) Tennessee (6.2%) Wyoming (6.5%) Florida (6.8%) New Hampshire (6.9%) Oklahoma (6.9%) Montana (7.2%) Alabama (7.6%) South Carolina (7.5%)

How to decide if it's worth moving to save on taxes