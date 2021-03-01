$1,400 stimulus check calculator: Find out how much money you could get under the American Rescue Plan

President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill, known as the American Rescue Plan, was passed by House Democrats on Saturday. The bill will head to the Senate this week and Democrats are hoping to have Biden sign the measure into law by mid-March. The legislation includes a number of forms of pandemic-related assistance, including a third round of stimulus checks worth up to $1,400 for individuals and up to $2,800 for married couples, plus an additional $1,400 per eligible dependent, with no cap on the number of dependents claimed. Here's who qualifies for a third stimulus check under the latest pandemic relief bill and how to calculate how much you could get.

Income eligibility for third-round stimulus checks

Like the previous two rounds of stimulus checks, the IRS will use your latest tax return to determine stimulus check eligibility. The bill calls for $1,400 payments per individual, or $2,800 for married couples, provided they fall under certain income thresholds. Individuals with up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income will qualify for full payments, as well as heads of household earning up to $112,500 and married couples who file jointly with up to $150,000. The checks would be reduced for incomes above those thresholds and capped at $100,000 in income for single filers, $150,000 for heads of household, and $200,000 for joint filers.

More adults could qualify for checks

The biggest difference in the latest round of stimulus checks is the change in dependent eligibility. If the bill is signed into law, eligible dependents would receive $1,400 each, which is more than twice the amount they qualified for in previous rounds. That means an eligible family of four would receive $5,600. And, unlike the previous two rounds, dependents over age 16 would be eligible for aid. That means parents or caretakers who claim a dependent on their taxes who is older than 16 would receive a check for $1,400 per dependent. A previous report from the American Enterprise Institute estimates that as many as 26 million more people will now be eligible for a payment because of the change in dependent eligibility. Use the calculator below to calculate how much stimulus money you could be eligible for.

File early and electronically