4 million stimulus checks are arriving as debit cards, and some people mistake them for a scam

Millions of Americans are still waiting on coronavirus stimulus payments from the IRS. If you're one of them, there's a decent chance you've already gotten your money in the form of a debit card in the mail.

"Yay, that is your payment!" Janet Holtzblatt, senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, told Grow. Last week, the government began sending out economic impact payments as prepaid debit cards. Approximately 4 million Americans will receive debit cards instead of paper checks or direct deposits, according to the IRS.

"Did you tear up that debit card thinking it was a scam?" she said. "Don't feel bad — I would have too."

The decision to send out prepaid cards — which are officially called EIP Cards, using the IRS' official "Economic Impact Payment" terminology — was not widely reported before the first batch was sent out. As a result, some recipients have thrown theirs out, thinking they were junk mail or part of a phishing scheme.

"I found it odd that it came in the form of a debit card," says Russell Bradley, a Massachusetts-based software engineer who received his card last week. "I was expecting a check, or perhaps direct deposit."

Unsure if the card you received is legitimate or safe? Wondering how to access your funds? Or perhaps you threw away the envelope by accident? Here's what you need to know.