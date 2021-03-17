Third stimulus check issues: Why you may not have gotten your payment yet

You didn't file a recent tax return

The IRS is pushing back the federal tax filing deadline by one month to May 17, according to CNBC. If you haven't filed your 2020 return yet, the IRS will use your 2019 information to calculate your stimulus — unless you haven't filed a return for that year, either. This could be an issue for people who aren't required to file a tax return. The agency will automatically send checks to those who used the nonfilers tool last year and to recipients of federal benefits such as Social Security.

You moved or changed your bank account

Nearly 9 million Americans relocated in 2020. If you're among them, it's possible your mailed check could go the wrong place. This could even be true for those who have filed a 2020 tax return, since it's possible the IRS hasn't fully completed processing it and could default your payment to the address you used in 2019. If you've changed banks since the last stimulus check, you could also be in the same boat. "People have to make sure the address that the IRS has is theirs," says Timothy Gagnon, an associate professor of accounting at Northeastern University. "If they moved, they better fill out a Change of Address form," which can be found on the agency's website. If you have a closed bank account on file, the stimulus money will be sent back to the IRS before being reissued to the correct account, or mailed to your current address on file, an agency spokesperson told CNBC Make It.

You filed a paper return

E-filing is faster. "To avoid delays in processing, people should avoid filing paper returns wherever possible," the IRS warned consumers earlier this year. Now the agency has a backlog of nearly 7 million returns, the Washington Post reports. That logjam of returns could mean that even if you updated your bank account or address, the agency hasn't necessarily processed that information.

Video by Stephen Parkhurst

You don't qualify for a stimulus payment this time around

You may not have gotten a stimulus check, or received less than you were expecting, because the threshold for who qualifies is different in this third round. The checks are worth up to $1,400 for individuals and up to $2,800 for married couples, plus an additional $1,400 per eligible dependent, with no cap on the number of dependents claimed. Individuals with up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income will qualify for full payments, as well as heads of household earning up to $112,500 and married couples who file jointly with up to $150,000. The checks would be reduced for incomes above those thresholds and capped at $80,000 in income for single filers, $120,000 for heads of household, and $160,000 for joint filers. Check out Grow's stimulus calculator to see what to expect.

Issues with your check? Don't call the IRS

While there are various reasons your funds might be delayed, calling the IRS probably isn't the best approach to take to find out why, experts say. If you try to call, chances are "you are not going to get through or you are going to be on hold forever," says Gagnon. The agency is "getting thousands of calls a day. It's a very hard time to get an answer." Your best option, he adds: "Keep track of when the IRS says anything or updates its site." In addition to third stimulus inquiries, taxpayer calls are pouring in about last year's stimulus payments, tax returns, tax credits, and more — all while IRS staff are working through Covid-prompted tax code changes and a significant backlog of tasks built up from a year of the pandemic.