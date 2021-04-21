A fourth stimulus check would be 'critical relief,' analysis says: Here's what Biden plans to do next

Just one month after the Biden administration signed off on a third stimulus check worth up to $1,400, advocacy groups and lawmakers are continuing to push for more direct cash payments.

Millions of Americans are struggling to stretch the checks they've already received. "Families who receive stimulus payments spend them overwhelmingly on necessities like food," as well as rent, mortgage payments, and utility bills, according to a new analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data from the nonprofit Economic Security Project, which calls stimulus checks "critical relief" that should continue.

The same analysis found that stimulus checks have been the "fastest, most impactful investment helping Americans get through this crisis, lifting more people out of poverty than any other crisis."

Approval of additional direct payments would benefit millions: "A fourth and fifth check could keep an additional 12 million people out of poverty," according to the Economic Security Project.

Lawmakers were hoping President Joe Biden would include recurring direct payments to Americans in his economy and infrastructure–focused Build Back Better Plan. At the end of March, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-OR) and 20 other Senate Democrats told the president the latest $1,400 wasn't enough: "A single direct payment will not last long for most families," they wrote.

Biden hasn't publicly revealed his position on a fourth stimulus check or recurring direct payments. He is however reportedly working on another stimulus package that could bring financial relief to Americans.

Here's what's in the works and how it could impact you.

What's in the American Families Plan: Child-care funding, paid leave, and more

Biden is set to follow his Build Back Better Plan with a package known as the American Families Plan, CNBC reports. The White House could unveil the plan to Congress on April 28, according to The Washington Post.

The details of the American Families Plan are still being worked out, but it's expected to expand child care funding, and dedicate funds to paid family and medical leave, per CNBC.

The plan would reportedly invest billions in programs including universal pre-K education, tuition-free community college, money for nutritional assistance, and provide tax credits for families, while raising taxes on the wealthy.