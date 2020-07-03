Warren Buffett, Howard Marks, Ray Dalio: What top investors are saying about the stock market

The coronavirus pandemic has short-circuited the markets for the past several months, causing both huge crashes and monster rallies. And the U.S. is still "not in total control" of the outbreak, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a White House health advisor, recently told a Senate panel. As cases have surged in recent weeks, some states have been forced to bring back business restrictions and lockdowns. Suffice it to say, it's incredibly difficult to know what's going to happen next, and it can be even more difficult to try and plan your financial or investing moves as a result. Even many experts are having a hard time coming to grips with what's happening in the markets. "I've never been more confused about what's going on," says Joe Williams, director of investment strategy at Missouri-based Commerce Trust Company. "This is my 40th year of doing it, and I have to say I'm surprised with the market rebound — and the strength of it, and how it continues to hold up with all the social unrest on top of everything else." If it's hard for the experts, the average, everyday investor may not know what to do or where to turn. Many people will take cues from big-name investors like Warren Buffett. Buffett, a billionaire investor and the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, has the power to move the markets all on his own, and because of his long track record of investing success, has garnered an immense following in the financial world. For some guidance, here's what Buffett and some other notable and successful investors have said about the current state of the markets and how they think investors should prepare for the remainder of 2020.

Warren Buffett: 'You can bet on America'

At the beginning of May, Berkshire Hathaway held its annual meeting — a virtual meeting, for the first time in history. Buffett offered up his latest comments and thoughts about the markets. His main takeaway: Stay optimistic. "I don't believe anybody knows what the market is going to do tomorrow, next week, next month, next year," he said. "You can bet on America, but you have to be careful about how you bet. Simply because markets can do anything. ... Nobody knows what's going to happen tomorrow." Because it's hard to predict the future, Buffett says investors should make smart bets by investing in broad, diversified index funds, rather than single stocks.

Video by Stephen Parkhurst "With the exception of Berkshire, I would not want to put all my money in any one company," he said during Berkshire's annual meeting. "In my view, for most people, the best thing to do is to own the S&P 500 index fund." If you had followed that advice and invested $500 in an ETF that tracks the S&P 500 a decade ago, you'd have more than tripled your money by now.

Ray Dalio: Investors could be looking at 'a lost decade'

Howard Marks: 'The odds aren't in investors' favor'