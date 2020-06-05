Jobs report, markets signal the worst is over, and other news affecting your money in the week ahead

Guidance from the Fed

What's happening: The Federal Reserve is scheduled to convene for one of its eight annual meetings on Tuesday and Wednesday. While traders don't expect any change to interest rates, already near zero, they will be keen to hear Chair Jerome Powell's assessment of the economy. Why it matters: Central bankers have pledged to support markets and the economy and already have taken unprecedented action. Such steps have included slashing interest rates and unveiling plans to help businesses get up to $1 trillion in funding in the short-term borrowing markets and programs to support lending to small and midsize businesses. Still, Powell and other central bankers have said that more fiscal measures will be needed for the economic recovery. And some traders have speculated about negative interest rates, meaning you'd pay your bank to keep your money or get paid to take on debt. That seems unlikely, however, and instead the market will look for guidance on whether the Fed plans to raise interest rates in the future. What it means for you: The Fed has been trying to stabilize markets and stimulate economic growth. With interest rates so low, it may make sense to continue with your plans to buy a home or car right now because it's become even cheaper to borrow money. Meanwhile, if you're considering refinancing your mortgage, ask yourself two important questions first.

Video by David Fang

Treasury yields are surging

What's happening: As the stock market fell between February and March, traders rushed to assets considered to be safe havens, like gold or Treasury bonds. That demand pushed yields to record lows, but now those rates are rising again. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose above 0.9% for the first time since March on Friday, with a boost from the better-than-expected jobs report.

Why it matters: Following that flight to safe-haven assets a few months ago, what's happening now shows that traders are more optimistic about the economic outlook again. While experts believe the U.S. already is in the midst of an economic recession, they now expect that downturn will be the shortest in history. What it means for you: Higher bond yields can affect the rates you pay on your debt because the 10-year Treasury note is a barometer for 30-year mortgage rates, auto loans, student loans and credit card annual percentage rates, and more. Even after the recent gains, however, yields remain low by historic comparisons. Times like this can be a good reminder of why it's important to have a mix of stocks and bonds in your portfolio. Diversification can help to reduce your overall risk, because your portfolio's performance doesn't hinge on just one investment.

The bottom line