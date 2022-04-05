Student loans aren't canceled yet but Biden will extend pause through August

The Biden administration plans to announce another extension to the payment pause for federal student loan borrowers through August, sources tell CNBC.

Since March 2020, borrowers have had the option to forgo their monthly payments without accruing interest on their federal student loan debt. The pandemic-era relief policy was scheduled to lapse in May, but this would be the sixth extension.

This extension would apply to more than 43 million Americans who owe a total of $1.6 trillion in student debt held by the federal government, according to the U.S. Department of Education. That includes more than 7 million borrowers who have defaulted on student loans, meaning they are at least 270 days late on payments.

Nearly all borrowers eligible for the pause have used it, with just around 1% of them continuing to pay, according to recent data analyzed by education expert Mark Kantrowitz.

