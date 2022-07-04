The more frequently you get paid, the more money you spend, according to a new study

How often a paycheck hits your bank account affects how much money you spend, according to a new study published in the Journal of Consumer Research.

Those who get paid more frequently spend more because they perceive themselves to be wealthier, the study found. If a person who typically gets paid once a month starts getting paid every weekday they will spend about $250 more dollars that year.

There are plenty of reasons workers might get paid more frequently, the authors note, including a rise in the gig economy that has consumers pulling in multiple streams of income and payroll providers that allow employers to offer more variety in payroll frequency.

Apps like DailyPay and Earnin, that allow employees to access their pay at any time, and some banks also allow workers to access their pay early. (Fees and interest may apply, depending on the service, size of the advance and timeline.)

The problem with frequent pay is, "it's too convenient," says Mark La Spisa, a certified financial planner and president of Vermillion Financial in Barrington, Illinois. Even though you don't have more more, constant cash flow can make you "lazy" about following a budget, he says, because you know more money is just around the corner.

If you opt to get paid more frequently there are ways to curb discretionary spending.