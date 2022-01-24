'I'm not so sure I'd want $100 million. $10 million, I'll take,' says Sudden Money Institute founder: Here's why

Susan Bradley has advised many lottery winners over the course of her career as a certified financial planner and the founder of the Sudden Money Institute in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. When people ask her if she would like to hit a big jackpot, her response isn't what you'd necessarily expect. People think: "'Who wouldn't want $100 million?' I'm not so sure I'd want $100 million," Bradley says. "$10 million, I'll take that. $100 million, eh, I'm not so sure." Bradley's husband feels the same way. "It's not like we don't like money. I love money. But I love having enough and knowing that that enough is around, and that I'm cushioned, and I can take care of myself and other people," she says. Watching enormous windfalls change people's lives has changed her outlook on wealth. Here's what Bradley has learned.

Huge, sudden windfalls can change everything

A windfall such as winning the lottery or receiving a hefty inheritance can shake up your life. "It changes all your patterns and routines, your responsibilities, your relationships, and your self identity. All of that has shifted overnight," Bradley says. "It's big," she adds. "It's bigger than people think it is, or want it to be, because it seems easy." Preferring a smaller jackpot over a larger one has some to do with values and some with practicalities. "My personal belief is money is to be shared for living, not for accumulation," she says. "Obviously you get income off of a $10 million portfolio. You can live very well with that. It would be fine." That doesn't apply to everyone: "Many people could manage a $100 million win without giving any of it away," Bradley says. "It is just not who I am."

Coming into money? 'The main point is to know yourself'