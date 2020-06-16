8 warm weather side hustles: How to make as much as $66 per hour

Mover

Summer is typically a popular time to move, and though the pandemic is forcing people to reconsider all kinds of plans, there are signs it's actually encouraging them to shift from cities to the suburbs. That being the case, movers remain in high demand. If you own a truck or a pickup van and are comfortable with heavy lifting, services like GoShare let you book various moving gigs for average earnings of $42-$66 per hour, according to their website. Sites like TaskRabbit also enable you to list your moving services; movers there charge as much as $176 per hour. No truck? You can still sign up to help other movers on sites like Dolly, where movers make as much as $15 per hour, or Bellhop, where movers make up to $21 per hour, according to the sites. Note that some services require you to be able to lift at least 75 pounds. When making transactions with clients, make sure to follow all social distancing protocols like staying six feet apart and wearing a mask, and clean surfaces like those in your vehicle regularly.

Deliver groceries

Recent lockdown orders drove a spike in demand for grocery delivery from services like Instacart, which announced in March it would hire 300,000 new shoppers. Consider picking up a grocery delivery side hustle for Instacart, where shoppers make an average of $13 per hour, according to Glassdoor, or for similar service Shipt, where shoppers make an average of $22 per hour, according to Indeed. Remember to adhere to the principles of social distancing when you're at a supermarket or grocery store, keeping a six-foot distance from people and wearing your mask. Additionally, ask your employer what kind of contactless delivery system is in place, and make sure your employer has a break system in place to allow you to wash your hands frequently and to rest.

Deliver packages and other items

People don't just need food delivered to their homes, they need various items like packages, luggage, furniture, and so on delivered, too. Apps like Roadie present drivers with an array of deliveries that could conveniently be made on a route they're already taking. Drivers for Roadie earn an average of $15 per gig, according to the site. With Amazon Flex, you can deliver packages for Amazon using your own car: Drivers earn $18-$25 per hour, according to the website. The app lets you schedule blocks of time in which you can make deliveries and ensures all deliveries take place in the same area. Note that, according to SideHusl.com, Amazon does not pay overtime. Both of these jobs require you to have a car and a valid driver's license. Ask your employer if they offer curbside delivery and remember to clean the surfaces of your car regularly.

Babysit

Since some summer camps have already canceled their programming, many parents are considering how best to entertain their kids in the coming months. For some, a babysitter may be the next best option. Sitters nationwide can make anywhere from $13-$20 per hour, according to Care.com. You can sign up to be a babysitter on sites like Care.com, Sittercity, and UrbanSitter. Make sure to ask parents you're considering working for if anyone in the family has recently been sick, to what degree that family's been practicing social distancing, and what kind of precautions you would take on the job.

Clean pools

With the risk of convening in public spaces still high, many people with their own pools will be sticking to those instead of going to community pools with their friends and families. Any pool in use, though, needs someone to clean it, including extracting any unwanted debris from the water and maintaining their proper chemical levels. The average hourly rate of a pool cleaner is $14 per hour, according to ZipRecruiter. Find part-time pool cleaning jobs on Indeed, ZipRecruiter, and SimplyHired. Make sure to keep a safe distance from your clients and ask them to pay electronically instead of using cash.

Write an itinerary

While many people's travel plans have been disrupted, some are planning trips for when it's safer to go abroad or even travel nationally again. If you've traveled extensively or know a few popular destinations well, consider writing itineraries for those planning future trips there on sites like Wild Bum. Wild Bum lets you write and sell a personalized itinerary to a given location. Guide architects, as they're called, charge $25-$150 for a guide and keep 75% of every sale.

Tutor English online

Plenty of kids abroad are looking to hone their English skills, with the summer offering time for them to invest in this type of learning. Sites like VIPKid and GoGoKid pair English-speaking teachers with Chinese students for 25-minute classes online. Teachers pick time slots at their convenience (there's a wide range, considering the time difference), and both companies provide the lesson plans. GoGoKid teachers earn $14-$25 per hour, and VIPKid teachers earn $15-$22 per hour, according to their websites.

Rent your backyard to curious pups