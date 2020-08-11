3 habits of supersavers you can copy to build wealth and security

1. Be cautious when borrowing

Supersavers "don't buy things just because there's a zero interest offer," says Mark La Spisa, a certified financial planner and president of Vermillion Financial Advisors in South Barrington, Illinois. Car loans are an example of a line of credit many supersavers avoid. To reach their lofty savings goals, nearly half of all the supersavers Principal surveyed drive older vehicles, meaning there's no monthly auto loan payment in their budget. La Spisa recently spoke with one supersaver client who echoed that sentiment, telling him he is going to "drive his car into the ground" before buying a new one.

Video by Stephen Parkhurst and Euralis Weekes While cheap financing offers may seem enticing, it's important to consider all the other costs associated with buying a car. The average monthly payment is $569 for a new car and $397 for a used car, according to Experian. Every month you don't have an auto payment is a month where you can bank hundreds or even thousands of dollars for other goals. Consider: If you can put off buying a new car for five more years, that adds up to as much as $34,140 that could be invested for other goals.

2. Minimize housing costs

Typically, the single biggest expense Americans contend with on a monthly basis is housing, and supersavers find ways to cut their housing costs. Namely, Principal found that the supersavers they surveyed either own 'modest' homes or have opted to rent to save money. To reduce your housing expenses, you have plenty of options to consider. There are big moves such as relocating to a more affordable neighborhood, city, or state, and smaller ones like finding a roommate or negotiating the rent with your landlord.

Video by David Fang If you own a home, you might also consider refinancing. Mortgage rates recently hit record lows, which has made refinancing a mortgage more enticing. Many of Cheng's supersaver clients have refinanced their mortgages to take advantage of the low-rate environment. While it can save you thousands of dollars, it's important to factor in the costs and affordability of refinancing, because sometimes, getting that lower rate can actually be more expensive than sticking with what you have.

3. Avoid impulse buys

"Supersavers try to plan out their larger purchases," says Cheng. When they travel, for example: "Instead of going on an impulsive getaway, they're researching their trips and shopping around for a better deal in advance." Nearly 40% of supersavers said they don't travel as much as they'd like to. In addition, the survey found many supersavers do home improvements themselves instead of hiring help.