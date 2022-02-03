There's 'not much evidence' supplements like Vitamin C, zinc help you fight cold and flu, doctor says: Try this instead

"Weather predictor extraordinaire" Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow early Tuesday morning. If you believe in the ability of a groundhog to accurately predict the weather, that means we're in for six more weeks of winter — and with it, an extension of cold and flu season.

Americans across the country remain focused on warding off not only Covid-19 and its variants, but also winter illness like the common cold and seasonal flu. The CDC recommends precautions including mask wearing and hand washing, and has said "everyone 6 months of age and older should get an influenza (flu) vaccine every season with rare exception."

Common consumer advice focuses on steps we can take to "boost our immune systems" — for example, eat nutrient rich foods like leafy greens and salmon, load up on citrus fruits, and get a good night's sleep.



But if those efforts fail and you do wake up one morning with dreaded symptoms such as a headache, fever, or scratchy throat, it's likely that friends and family will tell you fight back with supplements like vitamin C, zinc, and elderberry.

Those remedies and preventatives don't come cheap, and you might be wondering if the cost is worth it: A 90-day supply of Vitamin C capsules range in price from $8 to $40, zinc lozenges are about $15 for a pack of 25, and elderberry gummies cost around $16 for 30 servings.



Dr. Davis Liu, chief clinical officer of Lemonaid Health, says your money is best spent elsewhere: "There is not much evidence that any of these supplements really help in shortening the duration of a viral illness."

The prescription he says will be more beneficial: "Rest, plenty of fluids, and if you are able to, have homemade chicken noodle soup."