Supreme Court rules the government can't use robocalls to collect debt: Here's what that means for you

If you owe the federal government money, debt collectors now have one less way to hassle you into paying.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court upheld the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, which was passed in 1991. The law prohibits robocalls, or calls made with prerecorded messages, to cellphones without consumer consent and imposed a fee of up to $1,500 for any call or text message made or sent without prior express consent.

However, an exception was added to the law in 2015 that exempts government debt collection services from that law. This means that if you owed the federal government money — for example, federal taxes or student loans — debt collectors could use robocalls to contact you as much as they wanted.

In upholding this law, the court struck down the provision that debt collectors could make robocalls when a consumer owed money to the federal government.

"Americans passionately disagree about many things," Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in the court's opinion. "But they are largely united in their disdain for robocalls. The Federal Government receives a staggering number of complaints about robocalls — 3.7 million complaints in 2019 alone. The States likewise field a constant barrage of complaints."

Here's what the ruling means for you and any federal debt you may owe.