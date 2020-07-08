Skip Navigation
logo
logo
Saving
Investing
Earning
Spending
Borrowing
acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc
Visit Acorns
Borrowing

Supreme Court rules the government can't use robocalls to collect debt: Here's what that means for you

The Supreme Court struck down the provision that debt collectors can make robocalls when a consumer owed money to the federal government.

Aditi Shrikant@aditi_shrikant
Twenty/20

If you owe the federal government money, debt collectors now have one less way to hassle you into paying.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court upheld the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, which was passed in 1991. The law prohibits robocalls, or calls made with prerecorded messages, to cellphones without consumer consent and imposed a fee of up to $1,500 for any call or text message made or sent without prior express consent.

However, an exception was added to the law in 2015 that exempts government debt collection services from that law. This means that if you owed the federal government money — for example, federal taxes or student loans — debt collectors could use robocalls to contact you as much as they wanted. 

In upholding this law, the court struck down the provision that debt collectors could make robocalls when a consumer owed money to the federal government. 

"Americans passionately disagree about many things," Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in the court's opinion. "But they are largely united in their disdain for robocalls. The Federal Government receives a staggering number of complaints about robocalls — 3.7 million complaints in 2019 alone. The States likewise field a constant barrage of complaints." 

Here's what the ruling means for you and any federal debt you may owe. 

Debt collectors can still contact you

Some of the behavior by the collectors behind the calls doesn't align with the Fair Debt Collections Practice Act (FDCPA), says Bruce McClary, vice president of public relations and communications at National Foundation for Credit Counseling. The FDCPA states that debt collectors cannot "repeatedly use the phone to annoy you."

"[The Act] regulated how often a person can be contacted and by what channel that type of communication is allowed," McClary says. "I think this will help bring back more control over the debt collection process." 

However, while agencies can't unleash hundreds of robocalls on consumers who owe the federal government money, they can still have their employees call. 

"In the short term, consumers can expect that the robocalls they may have been receiving to collect the federal debt they owe will be replaced by calls from real people," McClary says. "They will be trying to contact you to collect the debt in other legally acceptable ways." 

Expect calls from people, not machines

Before this ruling, debt collectors could push a button and dial thousands of people at one time, according to George Slover, senior policy counsel for Consumer Reports.

Robocalls are "a labor-saving device for the company that wants to make the calls," Slover says. "But because of [how many calls companies can make], it magnifies the harassment factor. If somebody has to get on the phone and dial personally, the old-fashioned way, that's a lot more labor intensive." 

Even though collectors will continue calling, the reduced frequency could well feel less like harassment, he hopes. The ruling, he says, "preserves the fundamental protection that consumers have enjoyed for 30 years against unlimited robocalls." 

In the short term, consumers can expect that the robocalls they may have been receiving to collect the federal debt they owe will be replaced by calls from real people.
Bruce McClary
vice president of public relations and communications at National Foundation for Credit Counseling

You still must pay your debt

This Supreme Court ruling "might seem to be a relief for people,  but it doesn't mean the debt is no longer owed," McClary cautions.  

Eliminating robocalls from the debt collecting process will no doubt ease some anxiety. However, it's still just as important to make a debt payoff plan. Many people don't know how much debt they owe and when they will be able to pay it off, Ramit Sethi, author of the I Will Teach You To Be Rich blog, told Grow. 

"You should be able to answer this question: What is your debt payment date? You should know the exact month and exact year," he says. 

Monitor your spending by keeping a physical log of where your money goes, and find a payoff plan that works for you, without feeling too deprived. 

By being proactive about your debt, you might be able to stop receiving debt collector calls altogether. 

More from Grow: 

acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc

Join Acorns

Start investing your spare change into your future and then grow with us from there. Join now for just $1 per month

GET STARTED

About Us

Learn about the Acorns + CNBC partnership and the financial experts helping you grow your knowledge.

Learn More

Follow Us

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. The contents presented herein are provided for general investment education and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any specific securities or engage in any particular investment strategy. Acorns is not engaged in rendering any tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for this type of advice.

Any references to past performance, regarding financial markets or otherwise, do not indicate or guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements, including without limitations investment outcomes and projections, are hypothetical and educational in nature. The results of any hypothetical projections can and may differ from actual investment results had the strategies been deployed in actual securities accounts. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Advisory services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC (“Acorns Advisers”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Brokerage and custody services are provided to clients of Acorns Advisers by Acorns Securities, LLC (“Acorns Securities”), a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (“SIPC”). Acorns Pay, LLC (“Acorns Pay”) manages Acorns’s demand deposit and other banking products in partnership with Lincoln Savings Bank, a bank chartered under the laws of Iowa and member FDIC. Acorns Advisers, Acorns Securities, and Acorns Pay are subsidiaries of Acorns Grow Incorporated (collectively “Acorns”). “Acorns,” the Acorns logo and “Invest the Change” are registered trademarks of Acorns Grow Incorporated. Copyright © 2019 Acorns and/or its affiliates.

NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns Grow Incorporated.

© 2020 Acorns

Privacy PolicyTermsAd ChoicesContactSite Map