Skip Navigation
logo
logo
Saving
Investing
Earning
Spending
Borrowing
acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc
Visit Acorns
Stimulus Updates and Resources

Suze Orman: Don't invest your third stimulus check unless you've done this first

"If you don't have that, I would not be investing in the stock market at this point on any level."

Ryan Ermey@RyanErmey
Share
Suze Orman
Nathan Congleton | NBC | Getty Images

The American Rescue Plan, signed into law by President Joe Biden last week, includes a third round of stimulus payments worth up to $1,400 for individuals and up to $2,800 for married couples, plus an additional $1,400 per eligible dependent, with no cap on the number of dependents claimed.

The first wave of payments has already hit some Americans' bank accounts, with many more direct deposits to carry the official payment date of March 17.

What you should do with your windfall depends largely on your personal financial situation, says Suze Orman, bestselling author of "The Money Class" and host of the "Women & Money" podcast. "You hear financial experts say, 'Pay this first, then that,'" she says. "How can you tell someone to pay something if you don't know their financial situation?"

Nevertheless, depending on your finances, Orman has a few suggestions for how, and how not, to put your stimulus to work toward your long-term financial health.

One idea that may be top of mind but should be on the bottom of your priority list, says Orman: Using your stimulus money to invest in the stock market. It isn't smart to spend your stimulus dollars on stocks until you have other important financial safeguards in place, she says, like a well-stocked emergency fund.

Here's how she suggests you prioritize.

Don't invest until you've given yourself 'a life raft'

If you're thinking of plunking a portion of your stimulus money into the stock market, you're not alone, especially if you're young. In a recent survey from Deutsche Bank, half of respondents aged 25 to 34 said they planned to spend 50% of their stimulus payments on stocks.

"If you have income coming in, now the question becomes, 'Do you have a 12-month emergency fund?'" she says. "If you don't have that, I would not be investing in the stock market at this point on any level."

This is especially true for people who are using a portion of their portfolio to trade in and out of individual stocks or partial shares (or slices) of those stocks. "If you buy stocks or slices in a taxable account, maybe it turns out you want to sell them in less than a year," she says. "If they've gone up, now you're subject to capital gains tax."

VIDEO3:2303:23
5 lesser-known benefits in the stimulus bill besides $1,400 checks
Saving

Video by Stephen Parkhurst

These stimulus checks aren't gravy for many of the people receiving them, Orman points out. "It could be that you're among the millions in industries, such as the service industry, who don't know if or when they're getting their jobs back," she says.

If you're in that cohort, prioritize the essentials when it comes to bills — paying the must-haves, such as rent, while putting other less-critical bills on the back burner. "You don't take this and pay down bills like credit card debt," she says. "Continue to pay the minimum payment due." Then, stash as much of your stimulus as possible in an online savings account that pays a reasonable interest rate.

"You should imagine that your boat sank, no one is looking for you, and this is your life raft," Orman says. "Every time you take money out, a little air deflates from your life raft. You need to keep it filled as much as you can so you can survive for as long as you can until you're rescued in the form of a new job."

Use your stimulus check to 'plug those holes up' in your finances

If you've been earning a steady income throughout the pandemic, you may be tempted to treat a third round of stimulus as play money and use the funds, say, to make a splurge purchase or to take a shot on a risky investment. Before even thinking about that, make sure you've got all of your financial bases covered, Orman says.

Do you have a year's worth of expenses saved up in an emergency fund? If not, she says, that's your first priority: "keeping that money in a place that's safe and sound."

VIDEO1:5901:59
Suze Orman on how to use a second stimulus check
Saving

Video by Helen Zhao

Many financial professionals recommend stashing 3- to 6-months' worth of living expenses in an emergency fund. But given how long the current pandemic has created financial chaos in people's lives, Orman thinks you should be looking to build a financial cache that could keep you afloat for a year.

"Forget the goddamn Covid," she says. "What if you get sick? What if something happens and you can't work? You've invested in the stock market and it's going down rather than up. Then what are you going to do?"

If you already have an emergency fund, look to shore up your finances in other ways. "Now it's time to pay credit card debt, catch up on loan payments if you're behind, and fully fund your workplace retirement account," she says. "These are holes in your financial foundation. You want to plug those holes up."

VIDEO1:0501:05
Suze Orman: Why volatility can be good for investors
Investing

Video by Helen Zhao

Fund a Roth IRA 'if you want to be smart'

Rather than investing your stimulus payment using a taxable brokerage account, if you do have money you don't need to use on the basics, Orman recommends buying investments through a Roth IRA. This tax-advantaged retirement account allows you to fund your investments using after-tax dollars, and withdraw the money tax-free in retirement.

Most young people can contribute the maximum of $6,000 to a Roth in 2021, as long as their modified adjusted gross income is less than $125,000 for single filers and under $198,000 for married couples filing jointly, she points out.

"If you want to be smart with your money, open up and fully fund a Roth IRA," Orman says. "It's just that simple."

Grow is published by Acorns + CNBC. Acorns helps you invest spare change automatically into diversified portfolios. Download the app today or learn more at Acorns.com.

More from Grow:

 

 

acorns+cnbcacorns cnbc

Join Acorns

Start investing your spare change into your future and then grow with us from there. Join now for just $1 per month

GET STARTED

About Us

Learn about the Acorns + CNBC partnership and the financial experts helping you grow your knowledge.

Learn More

Follow Us

All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. The contents presented herein are provided for general investment education and informational purposes only and do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any specific securities or engage in any particular investment strategy. Acorns is not engaged in rendering any tax, legal, or accounting advice. Please consult with a qualified professional for this type of advice.

Any references to past performance, regarding financial markets or otherwise, do not indicate or guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements, including without limitations investment outcomes and projections, are hypothetical and educational in nature. The results of any hypothetical projections can and may differ from actual investment results had the strategies been deployed in actual securities accounts. It is not possible to invest directly in an index.

Advisory services offered by Acorns Advisers, LLC (“Acorns Advisers”), an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Brokerage and custody services are provided to clients of Acorns Advisers by Acorns Securities, LLC (“Acorns Securities”), a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. (“FINRA”) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (“SIPC”). Acorns Pay, LLC (“Acorns Pay”) manages Acorns’s demand deposit and other banking products in partnership with Lincoln Savings Bank, a bank chartered under the laws of Iowa and member FDIC. Acorns Advisers, Acorns Securities, and Acorns Pay are subsidiaries of Acorns Grow Incorporated (collectively “Acorns”). “Acorns,” the Acorns logo and “Invest the Change” are registered trademarks of Acorns Grow Incorporated. Copyright © 2021 Acorns and/or its affiliates.

NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns Grow Incorporated.

© 2021 Acorns

Privacy PolicyTermsAd ChoicesContactSite Map