Suze Orman: Don't invest your third stimulus check unless you've done this first

Don't invest until you've given yourself 'a life raft'

If you're thinking of plunking a portion of your stimulus money into the stock market, you're not alone, especially if you're young. In a recent survey from Deutsche Bank, half of respondents aged 25 to 34 said they planned to spend 50% of their stimulus payments on stocks. "If you have income coming in, now the question becomes, 'Do you have a 12-month emergency fund?'" she says. "If you don't have that, I would not be investing in the stock market at this point on any level." This is especially true for people who are using a portion of their portfolio to trade in and out of individual stocks or partial shares (or slices) of those stocks. "If you buy stocks or slices in a taxable account, maybe it turns out you want to sell them in less than a year," she says. "If they've gone up, now you're subject to capital gains tax."

These stimulus checks aren't gravy for many of the people receiving them, Orman points out. "It could be that you're among the millions in industries, such as the service industry, who don't know if or when they're getting their jobs back," she says. If you're in that cohort, prioritize the essentials when it comes to bills — paying the must-haves, such as rent, while putting other less-critical bills on the back burner. "You don't take this and pay down bills like credit card debt," she says. "Continue to pay the minimum payment due." Then, stash as much of your stimulus as possible in an online savings account that pays a reasonable interest rate. "You should imagine that your boat sank, no one is looking for you, and this is your life raft," Orman says. "Every time you take money out, a little air deflates from your life raft. You need to keep it filled as much as you can so you can survive for as long as you can until you're rescued in the form of a new job."

Use your stimulus check to 'plug those holes up' in your finances

If you've been earning a steady income throughout the pandemic, you may be tempted to treat a third round of stimulus as play money and use the funds, say, to make a splurge purchase or to take a shot on a risky investment. Before even thinking about that, make sure you've got all of your financial bases covered, Orman says. Do you have a year's worth of expenses saved up in an emergency fund? If not, she says, that's your first priority: "keeping that money in a place that's safe and sound."

Many financial professionals recommend stashing 3- to 6-months' worth of living expenses in an emergency fund. But given how long the current pandemic has created financial chaos in people's lives, Orman thinks you should be looking to build a financial cache that could keep you afloat for a year. "Forget the goddamn Covid," she says. "What if you get sick? What if something happens and you can't work? You've invested in the stock market and it's going down rather than up. Then what are you going to do?" If you already have an emergency fund, look to shore up your finances in other ways. "Now it's time to pay credit card debt, catch up on loan payments if you're behind, and fully fund your workplace retirement account," she says. "These are holes in your financial foundation. You want to plug those holes up."

Fund a Roth IRA 'if you want to be smart'